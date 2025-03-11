Ashamed of yellow teeth? Make them shine like pearls with these easy home remedies If your teeth have turned yellow and because of this you are not able to laugh and smile openly, then this article is going to be very useful for you. In this article, we are going to tell you a few home remedies by adopting which you can make your teeth beautiful and shiny.

When our teeth are beautiful and shiny, we feel a different kind of confidence in ourselves. We can laugh and smile openly wherever we go. On the other hand, when our teeth are yellow and dirty, we often become a laughing stock. This article is going to be very useful for those people whose teeth have turned yellow and they want to make them white, beautiful and shiny once again.

In this artcile, we have shared some home remedies with you, by adopting which you can make your teeth beautiful and shiny like pearls once again. So let's know about these remedies in detail.

Salt and mustard oil

If you want to make your teeth white and shiny, then you should use salt and mustard oil. For this, you have to add a pinch of salt in mustard oil. Now massage your teeth well with it. Its regular use can remove the yellowness from your teeth.

Baking Soda and Lemon Juice

You can also use baking soda and lemon juice to whiten your teeth. For this, you have to mix lemon juice in baking soda. By massaging with it regularly, the yellowness accumulated on your teeth can be removed.

Use of neem toothbrush

If you want to take care of your teeth as well as gums, then you should use neem toothpicks. By rubbing your teeth with neem toothpicks, your teeth can become white and beautiful again.

Charcoal Powder