Oral Hygiene: WHO shares 4 simple ways to keep your teeth bright and shining Good oral hygiene habits should be developed from an early age to avoid future dental problems and lead a healthy life. In short, oral hygiene is not merely a matter of a sparkling smile but also serves an important role in enhancing general health and well-being.

Taking care of oral hygiene is as important as cleaning the body. Ignoring this task can lead to many types of oral diseases. According to the World Health Organization, about 3.5 billion people have oral diseases. According to several reports and studies, oral diseases can be of many types. These include tooth decay, breakage, periodontal disease, tooth loss and even oral cancer. But these can be prevented and WHO has shared about 4 simple ways for this.

Tips to avoid oral diseases

The World Health Organization recommends brushing your teeth daily. For this, use fluoride toothpaste. It helps in strengthening the teeth by protecting them from decay.

To avoid oral diseases, reduce the intake of free sugar. Free sugar is that which is added separately to any food or drink. Apart from the teeth, it can be dangerous for the entire body.

Tobacco is sold in many forms. Gutkha, bidi, cigarette, vape, etc. The World Health Organization calls for a ban on all types of tobacco products to avoid oral diseases.

Alcohol damages the liver, but it is also harmful to the mouth. Minimise the consumption of alcohol. If possible, give it up completely.

Why it is important to maintain oral hygiene?

Oral hygiene is important for overall health and well-being. Bad oral hygiene can cause a variety of dental issues, including cavities, gum disease, and bad breath. These conditions not only impact the health of our mouth, but they can also negatively impact our overall physical health. Gum disease bacteria, for example, can travel into the bloodstream and induce inflammation elsewhere in the body, putting a person at risk for heart disease and other life-threatening illnesses. Brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups are needed to remove plaque and avoid the accumulation of dangerous bacteria in the mouth. Moreover, good oral hygiene can also enhance our self-esteem and social life, as a healthy and clean smile is usually regarded as an indicator of good hygiene and beauty.

