Struggling with acidity in summer? Try these natural remedies

New Delhi:

Summer doesn’t just bring heat. It quietly disrupts your digestion. Many people notice a sudden increase in acidity, bloating, or that uncomfortable burning sensation after meals. It may feel temporary, but if ignored, it can build into something more persistent.

“During summer, the digestive system becomes more sensitive due to dehydration, heat, and changes in eating patterns,” says Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre.

Why your gut struggles more in summer

The shift is subtle, but real. Hot weather decreases the rate of digestion. The body becomes dehydrated, causing the fluid that breaks down food in the stomach to thicken and reducing its ability to break down food efficiently. Moreover, hot weather increases the chances of food poisoning. Dining out more frequently in hot weather can cause stomach problems because bacteria multiply more easily in warm environments.

“Even electrolyte imbalance due to sweating can lead to symptoms like nausea, fatigue, and bloating,” Dr Shetty explains.

Hydration is where it starts

Sometimes, the easiest solution to a problem may be the most neglected. Consuming adequate amounts of water helps reduce stomach acids and aids proper digestion. However, drinking water alone should not be the only remedy. Traditional summer drinks like coconut water and buttermilk can be especially helpful.

“Buttermilk with cumin not only cools the body but also improves digestion,” Dr Shetty notes.

Eat lighter, eat smarter

Food choices make a noticeable difference. Cooling, easy-to-digest foods can soothe the gut and reduce acidity. Consider foods such as cucumber, mint, watermelon, muskmelon, ash gourd, and easy-to-digest food items like moong dal and rice.

On the other hand, fried, spicy, and highly acidic foods tend to make symptoms worse, especially in the heat. One traditional remedy that stands out is gond katira.

“When soaked in water, gond katira forms a cooling jelly that helps reduce body heat and soothe the digestive tract,” Dr Shetty explains.

Don’t ignore your routine

It’s not only what you eat, but how you eat. Meal timing irregularities may increase acid secretion. A long gap between meals is likely to worsen acidity. Sometimes even simple practices make a lot of difference. Sitting in Vajrasana for a few minutes after meals supports digestion. Managing stress also plays a role, since the gut and brain are closely linked.

Small remedies that actually work

Some of the most effective solutions are the simplest. Sipping jeera water, chewing fennel seeds after meals, and avoiding lying down immediately after eating can reduce discomfort. Cutting back on tea and coffee, especially on an empty stomach, also helps. “Our stomach responds better to routine than sudden dietary changes,” Dr Shetty adds.

Summer acidity isn’t just about what you eat. It’s about how heat, hydration, and routine come together.

Also read: Delhi-NCR heat touches 42°C: Heatstroke signs, how much water to drink, and daily habits to stay safe