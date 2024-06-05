5 ways to overcome 'shock' defeat in Lok Sabha Election 2024: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to overcome 'shock' defeat in Lok Sabha Election.

The shocking results of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are that some people have lost their sleep at night. It has become difficult to bear the shock of defeat. However, extreme emotions can take a toll on your health. The shock of defeat can prove to be dangerous for health. Some people are unable to handle themselves in such a situation. In such a situation, many times a person starts getting surrounded by a lot of stress, anxiety and mental problems. Know from the doctor how to get out of the shock of defeat and how to reduce stress.

How should a leader tolerate defeat in elections and avoid going into depression? We talked to Dr. Bhumesh Tyagi, Professor of the Internal Medicine Department of Sharda Hospital about this. Dr Bhumesh Tyagi says that if you are shocked, then you can handle the situation better by keeping some things in mind.

How to overcome the shock of defeat?

Do yoga and meditation- If you are stressed, then start your day with yoga and meditation. This will keep your body relaxed and you will feel strong from within. Meditation will calm your mind and keep your body fit.

Share- Do share your victory, defeat or any extreme emotion with someone. Do share whatever is coming to your mind. Talk to a person who listens to you without judging you. Stay connected with your people and keep talking.

Have a good sleep- Now whatever was to happen has happened. It would be better if it does not affect your health. So have a good sleep. By having a good sleep at night, fatigue and stress throughout the day can be reduced. Sleep has the greatest impact on your health.

Keep blood pressure under control- If you are a BP patient or take too much tension then your blood pressure can be high. So take care of your BP. Take medicine on time and avoid taking too much tension. If it is very hot then try to keep yourself hydrated.

Talk to a doctor- If needed or if you have any kind of problem, consult your doctor. Taking too much stress can cause many problems in the body. If you feel low, tell your doctor openly.

