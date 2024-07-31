5 interesting facts about Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Facts about Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

The Haryana government closed all schools and institutions, including those in Gurgaon and Faridabad, on Wednesday, July 31, declaring it a gazetted holiday in the state on the count of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

On July 31, the nation observes the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh, a day dedicated to commemorating the sacrifice and courage of one of India's greatest freedom fighters. Udham Singh's name may not be as well-known as other prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh, but his contributions to India's struggle for independence are just as significant. As we observe this important day, here are five interesting facts about Shaheed Udham Singh and why his legacy continues to inspire generations.