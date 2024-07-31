5 interesting facts about Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh

The Haryana government closed all schools and institutions, including those in Gurgaon and Faridabad, on Wednesday, July 31, declaring it a gazetted holiday in the state on the count of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh.
On July 31, the nation observes the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh, a day dedicated to commemorating the sacrifice and courage of one of India's greatest freedom fighters. Udham Singh's name may not be as well-known as other prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh, but his contributions to India's struggle for independence are just as significant. As we observe this important day, here are five interesting facts about Shaheed Udham Singh and why his legacy continues to inspire generations.
- Udham Singh was a fearless revolutionary from an early age. Born as Sher Singh on December 26, 1899, in Uppal village in Punjab, he lost his parents at a young age and was brought up by his elder brother. Even at a young age, he showed immense courage and determination in fighting against injustice and discrimination. He was deeply influenced by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, in which hundreds of innocent people were killed by British soldiers. This incident sparked a fire within him and he vowed to seek revenge for the atrocities committed by the British.
- Udham Singh's journey to London was not an easy one. After escaping from an orphanage in Amritsar, he travelled to Africa and then to the United States before finally reaching London in 1933. He spent several years there, working odd jobs and struggling to make ends meet. But even during this time, he remained dedicated to his cause of avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
- The assassination of Michael O'Dwyer was a turning point in Udham Singh's life. O'Dwyer was the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and was responsible for giving orders to open fire on innocent civilians. On March 13, 1940, Udham Singh attended a meeting at Caxton Hall in London, where O'Dwyer was scheduled to speak. As soon as O'Dwyer finished his speech, Udham Singh pulled out a revolver and shot him dead. He was immediately arrested and sentenced to death.
- Udham Singh's trial and execution gained worldwide attention. His trial was widely covered by the media and he became a symbol of India's struggle for independence. Many people, including prominent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, appealed for clemency for him. Despite these efforts, Udham Singh was hanged on July 31, 1940. His last words were, "I don't care if they hang me. I have done my duty." His body was then repatriated to India and thousands of people attended his funeral in his village in Punjab.
- Udham Singh's legacy continues to inspire generations. Even after his death, Udham Singh's courage and sacrifice continue to inspire people. In 1974, the Indian government issued a postage stamp in his honour. In 2019, on the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Udham Singh by inaugurating a museum dedicated to him at the Jallianwala Bagh complex.