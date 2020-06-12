Image Source : FILE IMAGE World Blood Donor Day 2020: Why it is celebrated and benefits of blood donation

By donating blood, you are not only saving someone else's life but also keeping your health right. There have been many pieces of research that have revealed that by donating blood, you remain physically and mentally healthy. That is why World Blood Donor Day is celebrated every year on 14 June. So that people get aware of donating blood. WHO states, "The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood and also to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure that all individuals and communities have access to affordable and timely supplies of safe and quality-assured blood and blood products, as an integral part of universal health coverage and a key component of effective health systems."

Know who can donate blood:

Any healthy person can easily donate blood after the age of 18 years. The person giving blood should not have diseases like HIV, Hepatitis B, and C etc. Along with that, there should also be sufficient iron in the body before donating blood. Blood donation should be done once every 3 months as it keeps the amount of iron in your body right.

The reason why Blood Donor Day is celebrated:

For the unversed, on June 14, Nobel prize winner and scientist Karl Landsteiner was born. He has got the credit for finding the ABO blood group system. World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on the birthday of Karl Landsteiner, who discovered various blood groups. Before Carl detected blood groups, blood transfusions used to happen without knowing the various blood groups. This discovery made Karl Landsteiner win the Nobel Prize in the year 1930.

World Blood Donor Day 2020 Theme and Slogan:

Talking about the theme of this year, it is 'Safe Blood Saves Lives' whereas if you talk about the slogan, then it is 'Give blood and make the world a healthy place.'

Benefits of donating blood:

Helps in controlling weight

It keeps your liver healthy

Keeps cancer away

Helps in smooth blood circulation

Helps in burning calories

