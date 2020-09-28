Image Source : TWITTER/@VAISHNO_DEVI_MA Vaishno Devi prasad to be delivered at home by speed post, here's how you can book

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is strictly forbidden to gather people at a religious place. Many safety precautions are being taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID19. Soon, Navratri will begin and people are been eagerly waiting to worship the goddess. While they can't go to seek blessing from the goddess, her prasad is all set to be delivered at every home now. The COVID19 has restricted people from going to Mata Vaishno Devi which is why the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has started home delivery of the offerings (prasad) to devotees in association with the Department of Posts. To get the prasad delivery at your home, the booking needs to be done on the website of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

In a conversation with NNI, Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, " when one makes a booking for the prasad, it will be offered to the goddess in his name. Then the prasad will be sent to the person within 72 hours. The packaging of the prasad is available in three prices- Rs 500, Rs 1100 and Rs 2100."

The board which oversees the management of the temple has tied up with the Department of Posts to make the offerings reach people all across the country. "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has entered into an agreement with the Department of Posts to make offerings available to the devotees across the country," the board said in a statement here. ''

Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar and Director (Headquarters) Department of Posts, Jammu and Kashmir Gaurav Srivastava signed the agreement at the spiritual development center Katra on Saturday.

On the basis of no profit, no loss, the board has introduced three categories of offerings, which can be booked on the official website of the board. Earlier, the Shrine Board had also started a havan or puja facility for the devotees in their absence at the Yagya Shala in the building. However, the board said that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing day by day.

