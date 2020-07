Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UNDERCOVER_CITY Gyms to reopen

In Unlock 3 of COVID-19, Government has allowed gyms to operate. Gyms will re-open from August 5. However, under the unlock 3 guidelines, metro Rail, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, etc will still remain shut. Night curfew will also be removed from August 1.

