Pongal 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages, SMS, photos

Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages, SMS, photos to send to your loved one on Pongal

Pongal, a harvest festival, is predominantly celebrated in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. This year, Pongal is being celebrated from January 15 to January 18. The four days of festivities begin with 'Bhogi' followed by 'Thai Pongal', 'Mattu Pongal' and 'Kaanum Pongal'. Each day has its own significance and is celebrated in a particular way.

Pongal is basically a thanksgiving for the year's harvest. A dish is prepared with rice, milk, jaggery, ghee, raisins, cashews and offered to the Sun God. This dish is known as 'Pongal'. Sugarcane sticks, bananas and coconuts are also offered. Rangolis and kolams are created in all the houses. On the last day, women perform a special ritual for the well-being of the brother.

While the people in South India celebrate Pongal, Assam celebrates Bihu while the other part of India is engulfed in the festivities of Makar Sankranti and Lohri.

Spread love and peace on this Pongal with these messages and wishes.

Makar Sankranti 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal

Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.



May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!



Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that's best. May the festival of harvest season be one that brings along with it all that's best and everything you deserve. Have a memorable Pongal!



May it bring you greater knowledge and wisdom and light up your life for the entire new year.Happy Pongal!



May the sun radiates peace, prosperity and happiness in your life on the auspicious occasion of Pongal and always.

Makar Sankranti 2020 HD Images, Photos, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages

Wish your loved ones on Pongal with these images

Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages, SMS, photos to send to your loved one on Pongal

Pongal 2020: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes,

Pongal 2020 wishes and images

Pongal 2020 messages and WhatsApp status