Merry Christmas 2020: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp statuses, Messages for friends

It's that time of the year when everyone is ready to soak the happiness of the holiday season and enjoy to the fullest with their family and friends. While the celebrations this year won't be as grand due to the COVID19 pandemic, there is still no reason for us to miss out on the excitement of the return of the Santa Clause and exchanging gifts. The entire world commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ on the 25th of December by expressing love and gratitude with a spirit of giving happiness to everyone. People wish "Merry Christmas" to each other and pray for everyone's happiness. The festival also marks the beginning of a week-long holiday season, ending with an eventful welcome to the new year.

Before you dive into the merriment of Christmas and New Year, here are some heartfelt Christmas 2020 wishes and quotes that you can send to your loved ones and wish them on the special day.

Christmas can be many things or it may be a few, but all I wish on this holiday is the best for you. Merry Christmas and a happy New Year! Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest! From miles away, no matter how far we are, the warmth of Christmas will bring us closer together. May you have a wonderful holiday! Christmas just isn't the same without being with family. And even though we are apart this year, the memories of all Christmases past brings me good cheer. I would send you a Christmas card, but I forgot how to address an envelope, where to buy stamps and I wanted to save you a trip to your mailbox! May this festive season brings lots of joy and happiness in your life. May all of your wishes and dreams come true, and may you feel this happiness all year round. Merry Christmas! May your heart and home be filled with all the joys of the festive season. Have a wonderful Christmas! May all your stress fade away and your heart is filled with wonder and warmth. Merry Christmas! Christmas is a time to cherish peace and kindness. Wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness this festive season. Merry Christmas! It's people like you that make Christmas so special and meaningful. Thank you and Merry Christmas! Xmas Greetings. May the Holidays bring happiness and joy to you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas!

