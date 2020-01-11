Makar Sankranti 2020: Know about 'Khichdi' connection between Gorakhnath Temple and Jwala Devi Temple

Makar Sankranti 2020: Khichdi prashad at Gorakhnath temple

15 January will be celebrated as Makar Sankranti in parts of India. Makar Sankranti is also celebrated as Kichadi in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to belief Lord Gorakhnath resides in Gorakhpur and his favourite food is Khichdi. Lord Gorakhnath is offered Khichdi during Makar Sankranti after which it is distributed among the devotees as 'Prashad'. The first Khichdi offered to Lord Gorakh Nath is by the head of Gorakh Nath Peeth after which Khichdi offering of King of Nepal is offered to him. Interestingly there's a connection between Gorakhnath temple and Jwala Devi Mandir. Did you know about this connection? We will tell you.

Its said Lord Gorakhnathonce visited Jwala Devi to have a meal. He was offered 'Tamasi' food and he refused to have it. After requests from Jwala Devi, Gorakhnath asked for hot water to drink and he left to collect 'bhiksha'. Gorakhnath reached Gorakhpur but the pot in which he was collecting the offering from people, did not fill. He stayed back in Gorakhpur and made it his home for meditation.

It is still believed that the water that boils at the Jwala Devi Temple is for the preparation of Khichdi for Lord Gorakhnath.

Gorakhnath Temple also has a special connection with Nepal's Royal family. It is said that the rise of the Nepal Royal Family happened after the blessings of Lord Gorakhnath.

Every year thousands of devotees reach Gorakhnath Temple to offer Khichdi in Gorakhnath Temple.