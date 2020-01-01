Happy New Year 2020 wishes, messages and SMSes for boss

A new year is the time for new beginnings. Let the bygones be bygones. New Year is here and we hope that 2020 brings a lot of joy and peace for all of us. Besides our family and friends, people at the workplace become an important part of our life. No matter what kind of relationship you share with them, they directly or indirectly impact your daily life. A friendly bond at the workplace can yield a lot of benefits.
Sending new year wishes to colleagues or clients have never been a task but sending wishes to boss can really stress you. It is important to choose your words wisely before you tap on the send button. The messages need to have a perfect blend of warmth and honesty besides a certain degree of professionalism.
Hence, to ease your problem, here we are with top 10 messages which you can send to your boss (without thinking much).
- A New Year with new goals. May 2020 turn out to be a year of success in your life. The sky is the limit. Happy New Year!
- You have been our pillar and strength this year. Thank you for showing us the way. Happy New Year
- This year has been amazing working for you. I believe this year will be no different. Happy new year to my boss!
- It’s the start of a new year and a year for greater things for the company. I wish you a happy and successful year
- Thank you for giving us the opportunity to learn from the best of the best. Happy New Year!
- Another year with new challenges, but all you need is hard work; the steps are the same no need to change to get good results. Happy New Year!
- The year has been long and tough, if it wasn’t your guidance and leadership, we would have not seen it through. Thank you for everything. Happy New Year 2020!
- Happy New Year, I look forward to another year of positive thoughts and hard work to achieve the desired results.
- Thank you for being such an inspiration to lots of people at work. This new year I am waiting to witness more of your impressive works, Sir. Happy New Year.
- Promotions and increments cannot always provide mental peace but a friendly and co-operative boss can make a workplace feel like heaven. Happy new year to the greatest boss ever!