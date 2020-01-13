Image Source : FACEBOOK Happy Lohri 2020: Best Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, Quotes, Images to send to your loved ones

Happy Lohri 2020 Wishes: It's Lohri 2020 and, people across India are celebrating the festival by worshipping the bonfire. Lohri festival is celebrated on winter solstice day which signifies the beginning of the end of winter season. Lohri is closely linked to Hindu festival Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated one day after that. The festival of Lohri is celebrated every year on 13th of January with great joy and happiness. Lohri originally is a festival of Punjabi’s but now it’s celebrated by all with great pomp and show

While celebrating Lohri festival, children sing various songs and collect money from elders, while women sing Sunder mundriye ho while they go around the bonfire. It is said that Lohri festival is associated with the harvest of the rabi crops as it is the best time when Punjab farmers harvest sugarcane crops. Maghi Sangrand, is the day celebrated after Lohri which is the financial New Year. Further in the evening, a bonfire is lit and everyone gathers around it. People worship the bonfire by offering food including peanuts, popcorn and sweets made of til-

Sardi ki thartharahat mein, moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam, Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri !!

Gur di mithaas te mungfli di khushbu, makki de roti te sarson da saag, dil di khushi te apneyaan da pyaar, mubaarak hove tuhaanu eh Lohri da tyohaar!!! HAPPY LOHRI

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Happy Lohri!! May all your wishes come true and may you achieve everything you desire. Enjoy your day and don’t forget to put revari, popcorn & moongfali in the Lohri fire. It will definitely bring luck to you!

Punjabi Bhangra te makhan-malai, punjabi tadka te dal frai, tuhanu LOHRI de lakh lakh vadhai..!! HAPPY LOHRI

Phir aa gayi bhangre di vari, Lohri manaun d karo taiyari.

No tear, no fear khao mungfali aur foole aap ko 4 din phele Lohri ke bale bale

Jaise Jaise lohri ki aag tez ho, waise waise hamre dukhon ka ant ho. Lohri ka prakash aap ki zindagi ko parkashmay kar de. Happy Lohri.

Sunder mundarie hoy, tera kaun vichara hoy, Dula bhati vala hoy, Duli di dhi viyai hoy, Bus bus aa le 1 rupea baki lodi te ayi. Happy Lohri.

Hoping that the festival brings to you prosperity and enjoyment. Once again, Happy Lohri 2020!