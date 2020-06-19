Friday, June 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Father’s Day 2020: Best gift ideas that will make your dad jump with happiness

Father’s Day 2020: Best gift ideas that will make your dad jump with happiness

Father's day is the perfect opportunity to make the most important man in our lives feel special. Let your dad know how much he means to you by making this day memorable. Here are some of the best gifts that will make your father jump with happiness.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2020 19:22 IST
Father’s Day 2020: Best gift ideas that will make your dad jump with happiness
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAMRATAANDSAPNA

Father’s Day 2020: Best gift ideas that will make your dad jump with happiness

Not all superheroes wear capes! And the one we have in our lives are our dads who make sure to be with us and fulfill our needs without thinking about theirs. Thank god for Father's Day, we can finally celebrate their contribution to our life by making them feel special and showering them with love. This year too, the world will celebrate Father's day on June 21 ie on Sunday. There's no doubt about the fact that he deserves the best of everything but sometimes choosing gifts for him can become a task. Moreover, if you'll ask him what he wants, the only answer you would get is ‘I don’t need anything, don’t waste your money.' Well, don't worry as we are to solve your problem. Here are some amazing gift ideas that will make your father bloom with joy. And the plus point remains, these items will fit well in your old man's suitcase! 

Grooming kit

India Tv - Grooming kit

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAMPERGIFTSNG

Grooming kit

If your father loves nice grooming products but won't always buy them for himself, gift him a grooming kit that comes handy with his favourite cologne, a trimmer, grooming gear, a shave set, and beard balm.

Watches

India Tv - Watches

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEKSWATCHES

Watches

Watches are one of the bestselling fashion accessories to gift your father on this special occasion. 

Sunglasses

India Tv - Sunglasses

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KELLYSVAULT

Sunglasses

For the dapper father, a pair of ombre sunglasses would be perfect.

Power charger

India Tv - Power charger

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LYDIA3CDIGITAL

Power charger

Isn’t he always complaining about the low battery because he forgets to charge his phone? Gift him a power charger and become his saviour for life.

Bar Accessories

India Tv - Bar accessories

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CODESILVER

Bar accessories

If your father loves having friends over for drinks, he would love to add some cool accessories to his bar section. Be it customized coasters or personalized beer mugs, everything would make him happy and he will definitely flaunt it in front of his friends.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X