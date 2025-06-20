What happens to your body if you drink green tea every day for 2 weeks? Know details In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, a gastroenterologist explained the benefits of drinking tea and how even two weeks of daily consumption can significantly improve one's health.

Green tea is a type of tea made from leaves and buds of the Camellia sinensis that have not undergone the processing that leads to the creation of black and oolong teas. The drink appeared in China in the late 1st millennium BC, and since its origins, it is said to have health benefits for the body. Ancient Chinese sources attribute the birth of tea to Shen Nong, a mythical figure who, according to legend, had a transparent stomach, allowing him to be the first human to observe the positive effects of tea on the human body.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist and an expert in digestion, liver, pancreas, and nutrition

In this short video posted on his Instagram account, Dr Salhab, better known to his 1.4 million followers as The Stomach Doc, lists the benefits of drinking green tea every day. He states that “People who drink green tea regularly have improved heart health, lower blood pressure, improved cholesterol, improved memory, and a lower risk of dementia. Plus, it can help you live longer.”

Benefits of green tea on the health of the gut

Green tea has positive microbiotic effects. A 2012 study found that it increases Bifidobacteria and other beneficial gut bacteria in human trials within 10–14 days, reducing blood sugar levels and inflammation.

Benefits of green tea on liver health

Dr Salhab says in the video that green tea “can help protect your liver and even slow down the progression of a fatty liver.”

In the post's description, he specifies that according to a 2013 study published in the International Journal of Molecular Medicine, green tea with high-density catechins improves liver fat and inflammation in non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients.

Benefits of green tea on heart health

“People who drink green tea regularly have improved heart health,” says Dr Salhab. He adds in the description that large population studies show lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality among regular green tea consumers.

Other benefits of green tea

Green tea consumption also improves a very diverse range of body functions. It reduces blood pressure, inflammatory biomarkers, and oxidative stress in patients with metabolic conditions, while the L-theanine contained in the drink is also associated with reduced risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

