Start your day right with THESE breakfast juices

Best juice for breakfast: Which juice is most suitable for breakfast? While many individuals enjoy drinking juice with their meals throughout the day, not all juices are ideal for breakfast. Certain vitamins and minerals can lead to acidity after consumption, causing the stomach to produce excess acidic bile juice, which can result in indigestion and gas throughout the day. It is therefore crucial to identify which juices are beneficial for breakfast.

Which juice is good for breakfast?

1. Carrot juice

Carrot juice is considered best for breakfast. Actually, it is a juice that is rich in flavonoids and carotenoids and its consumption gives a boost to the body. However, it does not play havoc with the lining of the stomach like citrus juices. Carrot juice balances the pH of the stomach and prevents problems like acidity and indigestion.

2. Beetroot juice

Drinking beetroot juice boosts red blood cells in your body. It increases blood flow in your body and makes your brain cells healthy. By drinking this juice early in the morning, your metabolism will remain fast, energy will remain in your body, and your face will also glow.

3. Green juice

This juice made from green, leafy vegetables is helpful in speeding up your digestive system. It increases the movement of the stomach and intestines, which keeps the stomach clean. The liver works fast and it does not cause problems related to the digestive system. Apart from this, the proteins and special antioxidants in this juice keep bones healthy and promote muscle function.

So, include these drinks in breakfast. These will neither give you acidity nor increase your weight. This will help you stay healthy in every way.

