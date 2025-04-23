Soothe your stomach and improve digestion with Lychee Juice; know other benefits, easy recipe Know the digestive benefits of Lychee Juice and learn how to make it with our easy recipe. Find out how this refreshing drink can soothe your stomach and boost overall health. Follow this easy recipe and start enjoying the benefits of Lychee Juice.

New Delhi:

Summer often brings a loss of appetite and digestive issues, making it essential to stay hydrated. One refreshing way to do this is by incorporating healthy fruit juices into your diet. Here's a revitalising recipe for lychee juice that's perfect for the season. Rich in water content, lychee helps keep your body cool and hydrated, providing relief from the heat. Let's dive into the simple process of making delicious lychee juice at home.

Ingredients for lychee juice

In a large bowl, add litchi, one teaspoon sugar, a little salt, a few mint leaves, a little ginger, a few ice cubes,

How to make lychee juice?

Step 1: To make litchi juice, first take litchi in a large bowl. Now wash the litchi with cold water. Wash well. Wipe the litchi with a cotton cloth and keep it in another vessel. Now peel all the lychees thoroughly. After peeling, remove the lychee seeds.

Step 2: Put all the litchi pulp in a mixer jar except for 5-6 litchis. After that, add some mint leaves and a little ginger, and grind it well in the grinder. When it is done grinding, put it in a vessel.

Step 3: Transfer the juice from the vessel to a glass. After that, add some ice cubes to the glass. For extra taste, you can also apply red chilli and salt masala on the corner of the glass. Lychee juice is ready to serve.

Benefits of drinking lychee juice:

Lychee juice is rich in vitamin C, potassium, and other nutrients, which provide a variety of health benefits. It boosts immunity, helps control blood pressure, and improves digestion. Lychee contains fibre, which improves digestion and relieves constipation. Lychee juice is rich in vitamin C, which helps strengthen immunity. Lychee contains antioxidants, which help make the skin healthy and glowing.

ALSO READ: Beat the heat with these 5 refreshing summer mocktails perfect for your next party