Beat the heat with these 5 refreshing summer mocktails perfect for your next party

As the summer sun shines brightly, there's nothing like a refreshing drink to quench your thirst and revitalise your senses. Whether you're hosting a backyard bash, a garden party, or just a casual get-together with friends and family, serving up some cool and creative mocktails is sure to be a hit. Gianluca Zorco, Chef, Pasta Street, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, shares 5 refreshing summer mocktails that are perfect for your next party, guaranteed to delight your guests and keep them coming back for more.

1. Lychee Wonder

Ingredients: Lychee crush, fresh lime juice shaken with ice, topped with soda and sprite

The Lychee Wonder is a tropical treat that pairs the exotic sweetness of lychees with the sharp, citrussy zest of fresh lime juice. Adding soda and Sprite to this mocktail creates a revitalising fizz that counteracts the richness of the lychee, creating a light, refreshing drink. The combination of sweet and sour is ideal for a hot summer day, creating an instant jolt of energy and rehydration. From lounging at the pool or picnicking in the sunshine, there will be no doubt that the Lychee Wonder will be a hit in a gathering.

2. Watermelon celery twist

Ingredients: Fresh celery sticks, watermelon blended with soda, lemon juice and sprite to delight your taste buds.

Watermelon is a summer favourite due to its high-water content and natural sweetness. Pairing it with a refreshing celery produces a well-balanced and rejuvenating beverage. The inclusion of soda and Sprite provides a light, effervescent taste, with the lemon juice adding brightness to the flavour. Watermelon Celery Twist is not only tasty but also full of vitamins and minerals; its refreshing and hydrating combination of sweet and savoury flavours makes it a good option for your summer party.

3. Virgin Pina Colada

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Coconut Syrup, and Vanilla Ice Cream transports you straight to paradise.

The Virgin Piña Colada is a classic tropical mocktail that takes you directly to a warm beach. the pineapple juice brings a natural sweetness and tropical taste, and coconut syrup contributes a rich, creamy texture. The vanilla ice cream adds to the creaminess, making this drink feel decadent without the liquor. This mocktail is ideal for summer since it captures the spirit of a tropical haven, offering a refreshing and cool respite from the sun. Serve it in a tall glass with a pineapple wedge and a paper umbrella for a playful and celebratory touch.

4. Orange Passion Crush

Ingredients: Frozen mocktail made with orange juice and passion fruit

Orange Passion Crush is a refreshingly delicious frozen mocktail that brings the zesty, citrussy taste of orange juice together with the tropical tang of passion fruit, an ideal frozen summer drink providing a cold and refreshing taste, keeping you cool during the hot weather. With orange and passion fruit together, the mocktail gives a zesty and colourful experience that is both invigorating and gratifying. No matter if you're serving it at a summer brunch or an evening party, the Orange Passion Crush will be a crowd-pleaser for people of all ages.

5. Bridgetown Breeze

Ingredients: Lychee Juice, Coconut Syrup, Ice and Guava Juice

If you want to enjoy Island vibes in a glass, Bridgetown breeze is the perfect summer cocktail for you. This tropical mocktail brings together the floral sweetness of lychee juice, and the coconut syrup adds a creamy touch like the soft ocean, finished with a splash of guava juice, adding the fruity punch for that perfect sunset glow. No alcohol, nothing – just a sip of awesomeness, making you feel like sipping the sunset.

