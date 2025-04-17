Chia Seeds vs Sabja Seeds: Which seed is healthier and gives most benefits? Know from expert Know the ultimate showdown between Chia Seeds and Sabja Seeds. Learn from an expert which seed offers the most health benefits and how to incorporate them into your diet.

To keep themselves fit, people today have started including many types of superfoods in their diet. Two such superfoods are Chia seeds and Sabja seeds. Sabja seeds are also called basil seeds. These two seeds may look quite similar in appearance. However, different nutrients are found in them, and their effect on health is also different. In such a situation, most people have a question in their mind: which of these is more beneficial among chia seeds and sabja seeds, and which can be better for you to consume? Let's know the answer to these questions from an expert.

Talking about this, female nutritionist Deepshikha Jain has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle. In this video, the nutritionist has explained the different benefits of eating chia seeds and sabja seeds. Let us know about them.

Chia Seeds

According to nutritionists, chia seeds contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which are very beneficial for your heart health.

Chia seeds have a higher protein content than sabja seeds.

Apart from all this, chia seeds also contain high amounts of micronutrients like magnesium and antioxidants.

Sabja Seeds

While talking about Sabja seeds, the nutritionist says that these seeds have a higher amount of fibre as compared to chia seeds.

Sabja seeds act as a natural coolant. They help in keeping the body cool and are also effective in curing acne-pimple problems quickly.

Apart from all this, Sabja seeds contain a much higher amount of calcium than Chia seeds.

Which seed is better to consume?

Answering this question, Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain said, "Consumption of both chia seeds and sabja seeds is beneficial for health. In such a situation, you can choose either of the two according to your needs."

According to nutritionists, if you want to take care of your heart health, then consuming chia seeds is better. Apart from this, the protein present in these seeds can be helpful in weight loss by boosting metabolism.

On the other hand, if you are struggling with digestive problems like constipation, gas, acidity, etc., then in this situation it would be better to eat sabja seeds. Also, women who have a calcium deficiency in their body are also advised to eat sabja seeds instead of chia seeds.

