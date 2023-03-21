Ramadan 2023: Get perfectly crispy fried chicken for iftari with these five cooking tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Get perfectly crispy fried chicken with these five cooking tips

Ramadan 2023: Fried chicken is a popular dish around the world, consisting of chicken that is coated in a seasoned flour mixture and then deep-fried in oil. The crispy and golden exterior contrasts with the juicy and tender meat inside, making it a beloved comfort food for many people, especially after a day-long fast during the iftari. Here are the five tips to help you make super crispy fried chicken that is sure to impress your family and friends.

Brine the chicken: Brining the chicken before frying can help to keep it moist and juicy while creating a crispy exterior. A simple brine can be made by dissolving salt and sugar in water and soaking the chicken for a few hours before frying.

Use cornstarch: Using cornstarch in the breading mixture can help to create a crispy coating on the chicken. Mix together flour, cornstarch, and seasonings, and coat the chicken in the mixture before frying.

Double coat the chicken: Double coating the chicken can create a thicker, crunchier crust. Occasionally, the most traditional technique can be the most effective. Incorporating a mixture of breadcrumbs and cornflour can elevate your fried chicken to new heights. The finer the breadcrumbs, the crisper and more delicious the fried chicken will turn out. It is important to ensure that the breadcrumbs adhere to the chicken thoroughly before deep frying.

Use buttermilk: Incorporating fermented foods such as buttermilk can elevate the flavor of fried chicken. The slight tanginess of the buttermilk complements the juicy chicken and consistently yields excellent results. Additionally, the fermentation process that occurs in the batter can add an extra level of crispiness to the fried chicken.

Fry at the right temperature: Frying the chicken at the right temperature is crucial for achieving a crispy exterior. Before adding the chicken, it's necessary to heat the oil to a temperature range of 350-375 degrees Fahrenheit.

By following these tips, you can create a delicious, super-crispy fried chicken that is sure to impress your guests. Remember to use a meat thermometer to ensure that the chicken is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Serve with your favorite dipping sauces and sides for a satisfying and tasty meal.

