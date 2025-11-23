PCOS winter soups [2025]: Warm, protein-rich bowls that actually help your hormones Winter hits differently when you have PCOS — cravings spike, energy dips, and sugar feels way too tempting. These three warm, protein-rich soups bring comfort without the crash. Simple ingredients, gentle digestion, and bowls that actually support your hormones.

New Delhi:

For a woman with PCOS, the winter just might entail more cravings, bloat and ups and downs when it comes to energy. Cold weather tends to bring on carb-heavy comfort food and sugary sweets. This is precisely the type of food that can skyrocket insulin and increase inflammation, the 2 primary culprits driving PCOS symptoms.

Soups, if done right, can be the ultimate answer: warm, soothing, nutrient-dense, and incredibly supportive in terms of hormone balance. A high-protein, low-carb bowl keeps blood sugar steady, improves satiety, and supports weight management without feeling restrictive. And the best part? They’re gentle on digestion and can be customised easily. So, here are three simple PCOS-friendly winter soups that are equal parts delicious and healing.

Best PCOS-friendly winter soups to try in 2025

1. Creamy broccoli and almond soup recipe

Why it works for PCOS:

Broccoli supports oestrogen detoxification, almonds provide healthy fats and plant protein, and the soup stabilises sugar levels beautifully.

What you need

2 cups steamed broccoli florets

10–12 soaked almonds

1 cup vegetable or bone broth

1 tsp olive oil

Salt, pepper, nutmeg to taste

Method

Sauté broccoli lightly in olive oil. Blend with almonds and broth into a smooth puree. Heat on a low flame, season, sprinkle nutmeg, and serve hot.

2. Chicken and quinoa healing soup recipe

Why it works:

Quinoa is a complete protein, and it's gluten-free. Chicken provides lean protein that keeps insulin stable and controls cravings.

What you need

½ cup boiled chicken, shredded

¼ cup cooked quinoa

1 cup clear chicken stock

Garlic, ginger, coriander, salt, pepper

Method

Sauté garlic and ginger, then add the stock, quinoa, and chicken. Simmer for 10 minutes. Top with coriander. Eat warm for deep comfort.

3. Spinach, moringa and lentil soup recipe

Why it works:

Many women with PCOS struggle with low iron and fatigue. This bowl is packed with minerals, protein, and fibre.

What you need

1 cup cooked moong dal (yellow lentils)

1 cup spinach leaves

1 tbsp moringa powder

Cumin, turmeric, salt, black pepper

Method

Boil spinach and dal together. Add turmeric and cumin. Blend half the mixture for creaminess and leave half chunky. Finish with black pepper to increase absorption.

Also read: Celebrity dietician swears by this ginger–tulsi–turmeric kadha for winter immunity