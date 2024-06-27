Patthar kebab to chapli kebab: Mouth-watering dishes that will take you on a culinary journey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mouth-watering dishes that will take you on a culinary.

One can indulge their taste buds in an exquisite dining experience with "Khyber Ki Peshkash," a tantalizing offering that promises a delightful exploration of flavours. Whether you are a vegetarian enthusiast or a connoisseur of non-vegetarian delights, this 'Peshkash' has something special for everyone.

The Kohat Platter guarantees a symphony of flavours, showcasing an array of dishes, featuring Paneer Tikka, Tandoori Khumb, and Subz-e-Seekh. For those craving meaty indulgence, the Khyber Platter offers a delectable selection of Fish Tikka, Murg Hazarvi Tikka and Chapli Kebab. You can also experience the best of both worlds with the Raan Alishaan Combo Meal, combining the tantalizing flavours of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. The offer is currently on at Frontier Restaurant, The Ashok and it will continue till July 7 from 11:00 am to 11:30 pm.

However, two dishes stand out and take you on a culinary journey – Patthar Ka Kebab and Chapli Ka Kebab.

Patthar Ka Kebab

Patthar Ka Kebab, also known as stone-cooked kebabs, are a delicacy that originated in Pakistan. These succulent kebabs are made by marinating minced meat with aromatic spices and then cooking it on a hot stone. The result is a perfectly charred and juicy kebab that is bursting with flavour. The technique of cooking on a hot stone has been around for centuries and is believed to have been introduced by Mughal emperors.

The Patthar Ka Kebab is prepared using the traditional method of cooking on a hot stone. The chefs expertly marinate the meat with a blend of spices that includes cumin, coriander, garlic, ginger, and red chilli powder. The marinated meat is then placed on a heated stone and cooked until it is perfectly cooked and has a smoky flavour.

One bite of the Patthar Ka Kebab will take you on a journey through the rich flavours of India. The spices used in the marinade are perfectly balanced, creating a harmony of flavours that will tantalize your taste buds. The smokiness from the hot stone adds depth to the dish, making it an unforgettable culinary experience.

Chapli Kebab

Chapli Kebab, on the other hand, originated in Peshawar, Pakistan. These flat patties are made with minced meat, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. The unique aspect of Chapli Kebab is that it is cooked on a flat grill, unlike the traditional skewer method used for most kebabs. The name 'Chapli' comes from the Pashto word for flat, as the kebabs have a flat shape.

The chefs at the Ashok Hotel use high-quality meat and a secret blend of spices to create these delectable kebabs. The result is a perfectly charred and juicy kebab that is packed with flavour. The addition of saffron and rose petals adds a touch of elegance to this rustic dish, making it a must-try for any food lover.

Both Patthar Ka Kebab and Chapli Kebab may seem like simple dishes, but the techniques used to cook them and the selection of ingredients make them stand out. These dishes are not just about the flavours; they are about the experience. The hot stone and flat grill cooking methods add a unique element to the dish, making it an interactive experience for diners.

Apart from the cooking methods, what sets these dishes apart is the quality of the ingredients used. From the meat to the spices, every element is carefully selected to ensure that guests have an unforgettable dining experience.

So, make sure to try these dishes and take your taste buds on a delightful journey.

