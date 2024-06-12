Overnight Oats to Avocado Toast: 5 easy-to-make breakfast options for summer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Easy-to-make breakfast options for summer.

In today's fast-paced world, choosing the right breakfast can be quite challenging. Despite being the most important meal of the day, our hectic work lives often make it difficult to eat a nutritious breakfast. It's essential to kickstart your day with a healthy meal, especially during the scorching summer heat when one feels exhausted more often. Breakfast should be packed with nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and protein. For the same, Pilates fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala recommends incorporating seasonal fruits, vegetables, and healthy nuts like almonds, and Greek yoghurt into your breakfast.

Vegetable Poha with Curd

A combination of vegetable poha and curd makes for an ideal breakfast choice during summer. Poha provides a light and flavorful start to the day. When paired with a serving of curd, it becomes a nutritious powerhouse. This delightful duo is packed with essential nutrients like carbohydrates, fibre, calcium, and probiotics, all of which aid good digestion. Additionally, its cooling and refreshing properties make it perfect for sweltering summer mornings, keeping you fresh throughout the day.

Egg and Vegetable Scramble

Packed with protein, eggs are essential for muscle repair, while vegetables provide vitamins, minerals, and fibre crucial for maintaining good health. Whether you need to fuel up for a busy day or are simply craving a wholesome meal, the Egg and Vegetable Scramble is the perfect choice to keep you energized and full for a longer period.

Overnight Oats with Toasted Almonds

Start your day with a hearty bowl of oatmeal, a simple and nourishing breakfast choice for busy mornings. Oatmeal is a good option for those looking to manage their weight. Yasmin recommends customizing oatmeal with various toppings, such as toasted almonds and seasonal fruit, to elevate the flavour and nutritional value. Almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients and adding them to your meal in any form can be extremely beneficial for your overall well-being.

Avocado Toast

This timeless favourite morning meal has gained significant popularity and is very simple and quick to prepare. All you need to do is spread creamy avocado on toasted bread and elevate the flavours by adding sliced tomatoes and a handful of almonds. Almonds are rich in protein, essential for energy, muscle growth, and maintaining good health. You can also top the toast with a drizzle of olive oil to enhance the taste.

Healthy Breakfast Smoothies

Summer calls for a breakfast that's both refreshing and nutritious, and smoothies fit the bill perfectly. They are quick to make and packed with essential nutrients, offering a delicious and energising start to your day. Yasmin recommends trying the Almond Berry Blast Smoothie, which blends crunchy almonds with sweet berries for a delightful treat. These smoothies are not only tasty but also help keep you productive and active throughout the day, making them an ideal addition to your summer diet.

Next time you're pressed for time and unsure what to make for breakfast, give these healthy and easy-to-make options a try.

