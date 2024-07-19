Only one Indian dish features in top 10 out of world's 100 best dishes, another ranks at 43

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Only one Indian dish features in top 10 out of the world's 100 best dishes.

Indian cuisine is known all over the world for its rich and diverse flavours, from spicy curries to delicious biryanis and mouth-watering street food. However, interestingly out of the top 100 best dishes in the world, one Indian dish has made it to the list. According to Taste Atlas, an online platform that ranks dishes from various countries based on user ratings, butter garlic naan ranks 7 out of 10 while murgh makhani, also known as butter chicken, ranks at 43.

Butter garlic naan is a popular Indian flatbread that is commonly served with curries or as a standalone dish. It is made with wheat flour, and yeast, and topped with a generous amount of garlic and butter before being cooked in a tandoor or clay oven. This dish has gained popularity in recent years and has become a staple in Indian restaurants all over the world.

On the other hand, murgh makhani or butter chicken is a creamy and flavorful chicken dish that originated in Punjab, India. It is made with marinated chicken cooked in a tomato-based gravy with spices and finished off with a generous amount of butter and cream. This dish has gained immense popularity among non-Indians and has become a go-to choice for those looking to try Indian cuisine.

So why do these two dishes stand out among the rest and make it to the top rankings?

One reason could be their versatility. Both butter garlic naan and murgh makhani are dishes that can be enjoyed by people from different cultures and palates. The mild yet flavorful taste of butter garlic naan makes it appealing to those who are not accustomed to spicy food. Similarly, the creamy texture and balanced flavours of murgh makhani make it a popular choice among those who are not used to the bold flavours of Indian cuisine.

Moreover, these dishes have also been popularized through Indian restaurants and street food stalls all over the world. With the rise of globalization and the Indian diaspora, Indian food has become more accessible and has gained recognition in various countries. With the success of these two dishes, they have become a symbol of Indian cuisine, leading to their high rankings on Taste Atlas.

