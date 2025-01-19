National Popcorn Day 2025: Popcorn recipes you can make at home to celebrate the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Popcorn recipes you can make at home to celebrate National Popcorn Day

National Popcorn Day is celebrated every year on January 19. The day aims to appreciate and enjoy the beloved snack. Popcorn is a snack that is widely enjoyed as a crunchy snack that can be either salted or flavoured with a variety of seasonings such as cheese, caramel, chocolate and butter among others. This is a day when you can enjoy and appreciate the snack.

There are different types of popcorn available in the market. However, if you're at home and want to enjoy the snack, you can do so by making different recipes. Here, take a look at some popcorn recipes you can make at home to celebrate National Popcorn Day.

Classic Buttered Popcorn

Start with freshly popped kernels, either from a stovetop or air popper. Melt butter and pour it over the popcorn while tossing to coat evenly. Sprinkle with salt to taste. This is a classic version of enjoying popcorn. It is a simple yet satisfying way of eating popcorn.

Caramel Popcorn

Start by making caramel sauce by melting butter, brown sugar and corn syrup in a pan. Bring it to a boil, then pour it over your popcorn. Toss to coat and bake at 250°F for about an hour. Make sure to stir it every 15 minutes. Once cool, you’ll have crunchy, sweet caramel popcorn that’s a snack and can also be a perfect dessert.

Parmesan Herb Popcorn

Make this popcorn by tossing it with melted butter, grated Parmesan, and a mix of dried herbs such as thyme, rosemary or oregano. The cheese adds richness whereas the herbs give it a fragrant touch.

Chocolate Drizzle Popcorn

If you want to enjoy a decadent treat, melt your favourite chocolate (dark, milk or white) and drizzle it over your popcorn. Let it cool, and you’ll have a sweet, crunchy snack that’s perfect for chocolate lovers. If you want, you can also add chopped nuts for the added crunch.

Cinnamon Sugar Popcorn

To make this popcorn, toss your popcorn with a mixture of melted butter, cinnamon and sugar. The cinnamon and the sweetness together make for the perfect snack for evenings. To balance the flavours, you can add a pinch of sea salt.

