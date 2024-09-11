Love to munch on Makhanas? Follow THESE tips to roast foxnuts without ghee and oil

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow these tips to roast foxnuts without ghee and oil.

If you want to eat some healthy snacks, then you can quickly roast and eat makhana. Makhana tastes very delicious. Makhana can also be included in the diet for weight loss. Everyone from children to adults likes makhana very much. Makhana can be eaten in diabetes. If you want to make makhana even more healthy, then it is important to know the right way to roast it. Most people roast makhana in ghee. After frying, makhana becomes very heavy to eat. Therefore, to lose weight and make makhana more healthy, it should be dry roasted. Now you must be wondering how to roast makhana without oil, ghee and butter. Let us tell you not 1-2 but 3 easy ways for this. With which you can easily roast makhana at home.

How to roast makhana without ghee or oil

First way to roast makhana- The best way to roast makhana is to put makhana in a pan and add some salt to it. Now add makhana to it and keep roasting it on low flame. Keep in mind that the pan should have a slightly heavy bottom. This will ensure that the makhana is roasted well without burning inside. Keep the flame of the gas medium while roasting makhana. In this way, you can easily roast makhana.

Another way to roast makhana- You can roast makhana in the microwave without ghee, oil and butter. For this, spread makhana in a glass bowl or any microwave container. Dry roast makhana for 1 minute. Now turn it once and then sprinkle half a spoon of ghee on the entire makhana. Sprinkle salt and black pepper powder over it if you want. Now roast makhana again for 40 seconds. When the makhana cools down a bit, check whether the makhana has become crunchy from the inside or not. If you feel it is not crunchy, roast it for some more time.

The third way to roast makhana- If you do not like eating dry makhana, then you can roast a lot of makhana by adding 1 spoon of oil or desi ghee. For this, put makhana in a pan. Now keep roasting makhana while stirring it on medium flame. When makhana is lightly roasted, spread 1 spoon of ghee or melted butter over it. Sprinkle some salt on top of the makhana. In this way, you can roast makhana in very little oil. Fry makhana by turning it over and over until it becomes crispy.

ALSO READ: Onam 2024: Try THESE 5 types of Payasam to complete celebrations on a sweet note