Lohri 2025: What is Lohri Ki Thali? Know which traditional dishes it contains

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Lohri 2025: What is Lohri Ki Thali?

Lohri is one of the traditional and major festivals of India. Every year on 13th January, the special festival of Lohri is celebrated across the country. People of Punjabi society celebrate this festival with great joy, happiness, and enthusiasm on this day. Especially the festival of Lohri is celebrated with great pomp in the areas around North India. On this day, a different scene is seen from homes to markets. People are seen completely immersed in celebration, dancing to the songs of Lohri and the beats of drums. At night, everyone gathers at one place, lights a fire, sings songs while moving around it, and puts popcorn, bread, and peanuts in that fire. After this, prasad of these things is also distributed.

Along with the celebration, many special dishes are also made in the houses on this day. In such a situation, these are served to the guests who come along with the people of the house. Apart from this, Lohri Thali also has special significance for this special festival. This thali is decorated with many types of traditional dishes. All these dishes are tasty as well as beneficial for health. Every dish kept in this traditional thali has its importance. Today in this article we will tell you about the importance of Lohri thali along with the things included in it.

Significance of Lohri Ki Thali

Lohri thali holds a special significance with the festival. Many types of dishes are included in this thali. This thali is a symbol of prosperity and unity. You will get a glimpse of Punjab and its surrounding areas in every dish served in this thali. All these dishes give energy and warmth to your body. In such a situation, it is also very important from the health point of view. Also, the festival of Lohri is related to the harvesting of crops, and on this day the new crop is also worshiped in Punjab. In such a situation, the dishes kept in the Lohri thali are made from the grains obtained from the harvesting of the crop.

Know which special, traditional dishes are used to prepare the Lohri thali:

Lohri thali is decorated with various special dishes. There are many such traditional dishes kept in this thali. Without which this thali remains incomplete. From Makki ki Roti and Sarso ka Saag to Gajak, Rewadi, Popcorn, and Peanuts, every item in this thali has a special significance. Let's find out.

Makka ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag : This is one of the famous dishes of Punjabis. In such a situation, consuming green leafy vegetables is beneficial in the winter season. The taste of mustard greens doubles with makki roti.

: This is one of the famous dishes of Punjabis. In such a situation, consuming green leafy vegetables is beneficial in the winter season. The taste of mustard greens doubles with makki roti. Peanuts and Popcorn: There is a special tradition of eating popcorn and peanuts on the occasion of Lohri. Both these things are also put in the Lohri fire. Both these things are the main items of the Lohri thali. Peanuts have a hot nature. Hence, consuming them during cold days is good for health.

There is a special tradition of eating popcorn and peanuts on the occasion of Lohri. Both these things are also put in the Lohri fire. Both these things are the main items of the Lohri thali. Peanuts have a hot nature. Hence, consuming them during cold days is good for health. Rewadi, Gajak, and Peanut Chikki: Apart from this, the Lohri thali remains incomplete without Rewadi and Gajak. In the winter season, the consumption of things made from sesame and jaggery is also good for health. Eating them keeps the body warm. Hence, these things are also included.

Apart from this, the Lohri thali remains incomplete without Rewadi and Gajak. In the winter season, the consumption of things made from sesame and jaggery is also good for health. Eating them keeps the body warm. Hence, these things are also included. Pinni and Panjiri: Panjiri, made from wheat flour, dry fruits, and fried in ghee, is also a special dish of the Lohri thali. It is one of the essential items during Lohri puja. It is said that the nutritious elements present in the flour panjiri keep the body energetic and also protect it from cold.

Apart from this, sweet multigrain flour rotis, sweets made from jaggery, and some baked snacks available in the market are also kept in the Lohri thali.

ALSO READ: Happy Lohri 2025: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with your family and friends