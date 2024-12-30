Is the nature of Radish hot or cold? Know with which things this vegetable should not be eaten in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Is the nature of Radish hot or cold?

The winter season is considered incomplete without radish. Besides being rich in water, radish is also rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that protects you from many diseases. But have you ever wondered what the effect of radish is and with which things it should not be consumed? Let us tell you its effect and with which things you should not eat it.

What is the nature of Radish?

People consume radish in winter thinking that it will provide warmth to the body, but let us tell you that this vegetable has both hot and cold properties. According to Ayurvedic experts, radish has a hot nature, but if it is consumed in the evening, its effect becomes cold. Therefore, one should avoid consuming it in the evening during the winter season.

Do not consume Radish with THESE things:

Do not eat radish with cucumber: People often eat radish with cucumber in salad, but this combination harms the body instead of benefiting it. Cucumber contains ascorbate, which works to absorb vitamin C. For this reason, cucumber and radish should not be eaten together. Avoid drinking milk after eating radish: If you have eaten radish salad or vegetables, then do not drink milk after that. Consuming radish with milk can trigger heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach pain. Therefore, it is best to keep a gap of a few hours between the consumption of these two foods. Say no to eating radishes after eating oranges: Eating oranges with radishes also causes a lot of harm to health. The mixture of these two acts like a poison. It will not only make you a patient of stomach problems but can also cause many other health problems. Do not eat bitter gourd and radish together: If you are consuming radish and bitter gourd together, then be careful. The natural elements found in both of these can react with each other and spoil your health. This can not only cause breathing problems, but it is also fatal for the heart. Eating radish after drinking tea: This combination is extremely dangerous as it can lead to constipation and acidity. Mooli, or radish, is cold, and tea is hot, and both of these are opposite to each other.

