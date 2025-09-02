How to make vegetarian mock chicken | Easy recipe Vegetarian mock chicken is a plant-based substitute made from ingredients like soy protein, wheat gluten or other plant bases like jackfruit. These mimic the taste of real chicken, in taste, texture and appearance. Here’s an easy recipe on how to make vegetarian mock chicken.

National Chicken Month is observed every year in the United States to honour the poultry industry and promote chicken as a versatile and nutritious food. However, with the rise in vegan diets, people are turning to vegetarian mock chicken.

Vegetarian mock chicken is a plant-based substitute made from ingredients like soy protein, wheat gluten or other plant bases like jackfruit. These mimic the taste of real chicken, in taste, texture and appearance. Here’s an easy recipe on how to make vegetarian mock chicken.

Easy recipe for vegetarian mock chicken

Ingredients

1 cup vital wheat gluten (seitan base) 3 tbsp chickpea flour (or all-purpose flour) 2 tbsp nutritional yeast 1 tsp garlic powder 1 tsp onion powder ½ tsp smoked paprika 1 tsp soy sauce 1 tsp olive oil ¾ cup vegetable broth (plus more for simmering) 1 tbsp soy sauce (for broth) 1 bay leaf (for broth) Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Mix dry ingredients: In a large bowl, combine vital wheat gluten, chickpea flour, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, salt and pepper. Add liquids: Pour in vegetable broth, soy sauce and olive oil. Stir until the mixture forms a dough. Knead for 3–5 minutes to develop elasticity. Shape the mock chicken: Divide the dough into small cutlets or chunks, depending on how you want to use it. Prepare simmering broth: In a large pot, add 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tbsp soy sauce and a bay leaf. Bring to a gentle simmer. Cook the seitan: Place the mock chicken pieces into the simmering broth. Cover and cook on low heat for 45–50 minutes, making sure the broth does not boil rapidly. Cool and use: Remove the mock chicken from broth and let cool. The vegetarian mock chicken is now ready to use. You can stir-fry, grill or add it to curries and stews.

