How to identify whether dry fruits are real or fake? Follow THESE effective tips and tricks

Nowadays, everything is being adulterated for the sake of profit. Whether it is spices or dry fruits like cashews and almonds, they are being sold by mixing colors and other cheap and harmful things. The demand for dry fruits increases a lot in the market during Holi, Diwali, and other festivals. In such a situation, if you are buying dry fruits, then it is important to know how to identify the real and fake. Today we are telling you some such tips with the help of which you can identify fake dry fruits and real dry fruits. You have to follow these simple tips.

How to identify real and fake dry fruits?

Tips for buying almonds: Nowadays, almonds are adulterated with color. To make almonds look of good quality, they are made dark and shiny by adding ochre color. Therefore, while buying almonds, rub them on your hand and check. The almond should neither be too thick nor too small. Buy only medium-sized almonds. Tips for buying cashews: Nowadays fake cashews are also being sold. You can identify real cashews by their colour and smell. White or dull-coloured cashews are real. If the cashews smell of oil or their colour looks yellow, then they may be adulterated or very old. Tips for buying walnuts: Fake walnuts are very dark in colour. Sometimes walnuts smell bad which is a sign of spoilage. Therefore, always buy walnuts in shell as they are free from adulteration. The kernels of real walnuts are light brown. Tips for buying raisins: Fake raisins are also being sold. Sugar is added to sweeten these types of raisins. Avoid buying raisins with moisture. These may be fake raisins. If any color is visible when rubbed on the hand, do not buy such raisins. Test by colour and taste: Real and fake dry fruits can be identified by colour and taste. There is a lot of difference in their smell. Fake dry fruits are a little dark in colour. Fake dry fruits can be bitter or too sweet to eat.

