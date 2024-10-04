How to identify if Ghee is real or fake? Follow THESE effective tips and tricks

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL How to identify if Ghee is real or fake?

The festive season has arrived and with it, the consumption of desi ghee for sweets, prasad, and puja is going to increase. From lighting the lamp in front of the goddess in Durga Puja to prasad and havan, desi ghee is used a lot. Apart from this, sweets made of ghee are also very popular in Diwali and other Indian festivals. Amidst the increasing consumption, black marketing also starts in the market. In the name of real desi ghee, the sale of adulterated quality ghee starts.

Fake ghee of low quality is made by mixing 60 percent vegetable oil and the scent of Desi ghee in about 40 percent refined oil. This ghee is not only impure but can also harm your health. If you want to save yourself and your family from the poison of adulterated ghee, then definitely check its purity. Today we will tell you many ways to find out the purity of ghee available in the market in the name of Desi ghee.

Here's how you can identify the purity of Desi Ghee:

Iodine Test

To check the purity of ghee bought from the market, do an iodine test. For this, add a few drops of iodine or two teaspoons of iodised salt to the ghee. If the colour of your ghee changes to purple, it means that the ghee is adulterated. On the other hand, if the ghee is pure, there will be no change in its colour even after adding iodine.

HCL Test

To check the purity of ghee, you can also do the HCL or hydrochloric acid test. Mix 5 ml of hydrochloric acid in about 2 ml of ghee. If the color of the ghee turns red, then your ghee is adulterated.

Identify by placing it on the palm

You can also identify the purity of ghee by using your palms. If ghee starts melting after a while of pouring it on your hands, it means that the ghee is pure and if it does not melt, it is a sign of adulteration. Apart from this, real desi ghee is uniformly grainy, while adulterated ghee feels sticky and uneven grains as soon as it is mixed in the hands.

Purity will be detected by sugar

You can also check the purity of ghee through sugar, a very common ingredient in your kitchen. Mix sugar well in ghee and keep it aside for some time. If its colour turns red after some time, then understand that the ghee has been adulterated.

Try heating it this way

If you heat real ghee, it will melt and turn brown. On the other hand, the colour of adulterated ghee appears yellow. Apart from this, real Desi ghee melts very quickly, while adulterated ghee takes more time to melt and some residue will remain at the bottom.

ALSO READ: Want to lose weight by fasting during Navratri 2024? Include THESE food items in your diet to shed kilos