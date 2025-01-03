Honey ginger tea to golden milk; here are some drinks for winter mornings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these drinks during winter mornings

Winters are a great time to start your day with a warm cup of drink. This can help to keep you warm and cozy while you start your day. While tea or coffee is the most convenient option for a lot of people, it might not always be the best option. Drinking too much tea or coffee during winter can cause dehydration which can eventually lead to other problems such as constipation.

Therefore, it is important that you choose drinks that can help to keep you warm and also nourished. Here are some drinks that you can consume during winter mornings.

Hot ginger tea

This is one of the best drinks for winter mornings. Ginger tea can be beneficial during winter as it helps to boost the immune system. Use freshly chopped or grated ginger for best results. It can also be beneficial for your digestive system.

Infused water

You can also start your day with warm infused water. For this, you will have to add slices of cucumber, lemon, orange, ginger and mint to a saucepan of hot water. When the water becomes lukewarm, filter the water and serve it. You can also add chia seeds and honey if you want to.

Golden milk

This is another winter favourite among many. Add milk, pinch of turmeric powder, pepper, cinnamon and grated ginger to a saucepan. Let this mixture come to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes. Take it off heat and serve it hot. You can also add honey if you want the drink to be sweet.

Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon has a warm sweet flavor which can give you a great start to your winter morning. Add a pinch of cinnamon powder to boiling water and then simmer this for 2-3 minutes. Filter it and serve it hot.

Kashmiri kahwa

This is a popular drink from Kashmir and you can make it to enjoy in the winter morning. This is made using green tea along with saffron, almonds and cardamom. This will keep you warm and hydrated.

ALSO READ: Do you wear socks while sleeping at night during winter? Know advantages and disadvantages