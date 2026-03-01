Holi 2026: Love gujiya but hate the sugar crash? Try this lighter festive recipe at home

New Delhi:

There are two smells that define Holi in most Indian homes: the fresh scent of gulaal in the air and the aroma of gujiya frying in the kitchen. That golden, half-moon pastry filled with khoya and dry fruits is not just a sweet; it’s tradition wrapped in crisp dough. But after three house visits, five glasses of thandai and a plateful of mithai, the sugar high can quickly turn into a mid-afternoon slump.

The good news? You don’t have to give up gujiya to feel better the next day. With a few thoughtful tweaks, you can keep the flavour and lose the heaviness.

Why does traditional gujiya feel so heavy?

A classic gujiya is made with refined flour, deep-fried in oil, and filled generously with mawa and sugar. Delicious? Absolutely. Light on the stomach? Not quite. The combination of refined carbs and deep frying often leads to bloating and that familiar festive fatigue. And if you’re hopping from one Holi party to another, it adds up quickly.

The solution isn’t skipping sweets altogether. It’s balancing them.

A lighter gujiya that still tastes festive

This version keeps the soul of the dish intact but swaps out a few ingredients for smarter alternatives.

Ingredients

For the dough

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon ghee

A pinch of salt

Water as needed

For the filling

½ cup roasted coconut

¼ cup powdered jaggery or date powder

2 tablespoons finely chopped almonds and pistachios

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon roasted semolina (optional, for texture)

How to make it

Start by mixing the flour, salt and ghee. Rub the ghee into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add water slowly and knead into a firm dough. Let it rest for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix the coconut, jaggery, nuts and cardamom in a bowl. The filling should feel slightly moist but not sticky.

Roll small discs from the dough, place a spoonful of filling in the centre and fold into a half-moon. Seal the edges properly, Holi mishaps should be colourful, not leaky.

Instead of deep frying, brush the gujiyas lightly with ghee and bake at 180°C for about 20 minutes, until golden and crisp.

The result? A gujiya that’s crunchy outside, aromatic inside and far easier on the stomach.

Why these swaps work

Whole wheat adds fibre, which supports digestion. Jaggery or date powder offers sweetness with a slower release of energy compared to refined sugar. Baking reduces excess oil without compromising texture.

And because nuts provide healthy fats and protein, you’re less likely to reach for a second or third one mindlessly.

The real Holi health trick

Eat slowly. Festivals aren’t about restriction. They’re about celebration. But taking a moment to actually taste what you’re eating, instead of grabbing sweets between colour fights, makes all the difference. Have one or two warm gujiyas, drink plenty of water, and balance it with something savoury or protein-rich later.

Because the only thing that should linger after Holi is colour on your cheeks, not regret in your stomach.

