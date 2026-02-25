Gujiya, thandai and More: Smart portion control tips for Holi 2026

New Delhi:

Holi is a festival of colours, happiness, and irresistible festival foods. Whether it is gujiyas or thandai, it is only natural to indulge in them a little more than usual. However, as a bariatric and metabolic surgeon, I see how indulging in festival foods can quietly impact weight, sugar levels, and digestion, especially in people who are already battling obesity, diabetes, or lifestyle-related issues.

According to Dr Arush Sabharwal, Bariatric and Metabolic Surgeon at SCOD (Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes) Clinic, the good news is that you do not have to give up your favourite Holi foods.

Start the Day Smart

One of the most common mistakes that people commit on Holi is skipping breakfast in order to “cut calories” for later. This is often counterproductive. When you starve yourself for a long time, you tend to overindulge in sweets and fried foods.

Eat a balanced breakfast with protein and fibre, such as eggs, paneer, sprouts, or dal with a small roti. When your stomach is full, your cravings decrease.

The “Two-Gujiya Rule”

Rather than munching right from the plate, plan how much you want to eat beforehand. For instance, restrict yourself to one or two gujiyas and enjoy them slowly. Sit down, relish each morsel, and don’t indulge in mindless munching while chatting.

The same principle holds good for namkeen, mathri, or chips. Use a small bowl instead of carrying the whole packet along.

Be Mindful with Thandai

Thandai can be heavily mixed with sugar and dry fruits. If possible, you can even have it in a smaller glass. You can even thin it out a bit with milk or water. Refuse refills unless you are really craving for it—not just because it was offered to you.

If you are going to several gatherings, you don’t have to drink at each one. It is perfectly fine to say, “Just half a glass for me.”

Don’t Eat Just Because It’s There

Festivals can be a time for emotional eating. We eat because the whole world is eating. Stop and think for a moment: Am I hungry, or am I tempted?

If you have already indulged in sweets at a party, move on to healthier food at the next one—like fruit chaat, roasted snacks, or even just water and talk.

Hydrate and Move

Many people also confuse their thirst with hunger. Drink enough water throughout the day, especially if you are playing with colours outside.

Also, remember that Holi itself is a physical activity. Dancing, walking, and playing with colours will also help you burn some calories.

For Those with Weight or Diabetes Concerns

If you are on a weight loss diet or have diabetes, portion control is your best buddy. You don’t have to cut out all the fun foods; you just have to have balance in your diet. Enjoying one small sweet treat in moderation is much better than five guilty ones.

If you have had bariatric surgery, you have to be very mindful of sugary drinks and fried foods. Eat slowly, savour your food, and stop when you feel full.

The Bottom Line

Holi is a celebration and not indulgence. Festivals come and go, but your health is always with you. Enjoy your gujiya. Have your thandai. Laugh with your loved ones.