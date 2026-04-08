Not getting enough protein on a vegetarian diet? Here’s a breakfast sandwich recipe that packs 20g protein

New Delhi:

Protein is one of those things everyone talks about, but it’s not always easy to get right. It supports cell repair, helps build new tissues, and is basically involved in how your body keeps running. Every cell contains it, so your daily intake does matter.

But if you are vegetarian, things can get a bit tricky. Hitting your protein target without going overboard on calories or ending up bloated is not always straightforward. A lot of options either fall short on protein or come with extra calories you don’t really want.

High protein vegetarian breakfast idea

To make things simpler, Shivani, a Canada-based content creator, shared a quick breakfast option that is easy to put together and actually filling. She posted it on Instagram on March 24, calling it one of her go to meals.

“This is one of my go-to options. Easy filling high-protein breakfast,” she wrote.

The sandwich packs around 20 grams of protein and does not require anything complicated.

Ingredients for the protein rich sandwich

Here’s what you need:

100 g boiled chickpeas

Chopped onions

Chopped cucumber

Grated carrot

Cilantro

50 g Greek yoghurt

Chilli powder

Salt

Chilli oil (optional)

High protein bread

How to make the sandwich

Add boiled chickpeas to a bowl and mash them slightly

Add chopped onions, cucumber, and grated carrot

Mix in Greek yoghurt and cilantro

Season with salt, chilli powder, and chilli oil as per taste

Combine everything well to form a spread

Apply the mixture between slices of high protein bread

Toast until golden brown and crisp

Serve with any condiment of your choice

How much protein do you actually need daily

According to the Recommended Dietary Allowance, an average adult needs about 0.75 to 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

That works out to roughly:

45 g per day for a 60 kg woman

55 g per day for a 75 kg man

For a 50-year-old woman weighing 63.5 kg and leading a sedentary lifestyle, the requirement is around 53 grams per day, as per Harvard Health.

It is worth noting that the RDA is the minimum amount needed to meet basic nutritional requirements. It is meant to prevent deficiency, not necessarily represent the ideal intake for everyone every day.

ALSO READ: 5 quick and easy high-protein breakfast recipes you can make in 10 minutes