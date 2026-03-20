5 quick and easy high-protein breakfast recipes you can make in 10 minutes

New Delhi:

Mornings rarely go as planned. Alarms get snoozed, emails start early, and suddenly there is barely any time left to think about food. Breakfast ends up being rushed, or skipped altogether. It happens more often than people admit.

But a quick, protein-heavy meal can change how the day feels. Not in a dramatic way. Just steadier energy, fewer sudden hunger dips, a bit more focus through long meetings or travel. The good part is, it does not need complicated prep. A few simple ingredients, ten minutes, that is usually enough.

Why a high-protein breakfast matters for busy mornings

Protein helps slow things down inside the body. Energy releases more gradually, helping you stay full for longer. It also supports focus and reduces unnecessary snacking during the day.

Ingredients like paneer, eggs, sprouts, oats, tofu and peanuts are simple, accessible, and easy to work with. You can mix and match based on preference.

5 quick high-protein breakfast ideas you can make in 10 minutes

1. Paneer besan chilla

Ingredients:

Besan – ½ cup

Grated paneer – ¼ cup

Chopped onion – 2 tbsp

Chopped coriander – 1 tbsp

Turmeric – a pinch

Salt – to taste

Water – ¼ cup

Oil – 1 tsp

Method:

Mix besan, turmeric, salt, onion and coriander in a bowl

Add water gradually to form a smooth batter

Fold in grated paneer

Heat a pan and lightly grease with oil

Pour batter and spread into a thin circle

Cook both sides until slightly crisp

Serve with chutney or curd

2. Masala egg bhurji toast

Ingredients:

Eggs – 2

Chopped onion – 2 tbsp

Chopped tomato – 2 tbsp

Turmeric – a pinch

Salt – to taste

Oil – 1 tsp

Whole-grain bread – 2 slices

Method:

Heat oil and sauté onion until soft

Add tomato and cook briefly

Add turmeric and salt

Crack eggs into the pan and scramble

Toast bread slices

Spread bhurji over toast and serve

3. Chicken mayo whole-wheat wrap

Ingredients:

Shredded cooked chicken – ½ cup

Light mayonnaise – 1 tbsp

Chopped lettuce – ¼ cup

Salt and pepper – to taste

Whole-wheat roti or tortilla – 1

Method:

Mix chicken with mayonnaise, salt and pepper

Place lettuce on roti or tortilla

Add chicken mixture in the centre

Roll tightly into a wrap

Toast lightly if preferred

4. Sprouts peanut poha

Ingredients:

Thick poha – 1 cup

Mixed sprouts – ½ cup

Roasted peanuts – 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

Curry leaves – few

Chopped onion – 2 tbsp

Turmeric – a pinch

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Oil – 1 tsp

Salt – as needed

Method:

Rinse poha lightly and keep aside

Heat oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves

Sauté onion until soft

Add sprouts and cook briefly

Add turmeric and salt

Mix in poha and stir well

Add peanuts and lemon juice

Serve immediately

5. Tofu spinach scramble

Ingredients:

Firm tofu – 100 g (crumbled)

Chopped spinach – ½ cup

Garlic – 1 clove (minced)

Black pepper – a pinch

Salt – to taste

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Method:

Heat oil and sauté garlic

Add spinach and cook until wilted

Add crumbled tofu and mix well

Season with salt and pepper

Cook for 3–4 minutes

Serve with toast or chapati

Protein keeps you fuller for longer and helps maintain steady energy through the day. A simple, protein-rich breakfast can support focus, reduce cravings, and make busy mornings easier to manage.

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