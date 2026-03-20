5 quick and easy high-protein breakfast recipes you can make in 10 minutes

Mornings rarely go as planned. Alarms get snoozed, emails start early, and suddenly there is barely any time left to think about food. Breakfast ends up being rushed, or skipped altogether. It happens more often than people admit.
But a quick, protein-heavy meal can change how the day feels. Not in a dramatic way. Just steadier energy, fewer sudden hunger dips, a bit more focus through long meetings or travel. The good part is, it does not need complicated prep. A few simple ingredients, ten minutes, that is usually enough.
Why a high-protein breakfast matters for busy mornings
Protein helps slow things down inside the body. Energy releases more gradually, helping you stay full for longer. It also supports focus and reduces unnecessary snacking during the day.
Ingredients like paneer, eggs, sprouts, oats, tofu and peanuts are simple, accessible, and easy to work with. You can mix and match based on preference.
5 quick high-protein breakfast ideas you can make in 10 minutes
1. Paneer besan chilla
Ingredients:
- Besan – ½ cup
- Grated paneer – ¼ cup
- Chopped onion – 2 tbsp
- Chopped coriander – 1 tbsp
- Turmeric – a pinch
- Salt – to taste
- Water – ¼ cup
- Oil – 1 tsp
Method:
- Mix besan, turmeric, salt, onion and coriander in a bowl
- Add water gradually to form a smooth batter
- Fold in grated paneer
- Heat a pan and lightly grease with oil
- Pour batter and spread into a thin circle
- Cook both sides until slightly crisp
- Serve with chutney or curd
2. Masala egg bhurji toast
Ingredients:
- Eggs – 2
- Chopped onion – 2 tbsp
- Chopped tomato – 2 tbsp
- Turmeric – a pinch
- Salt – to taste
- Oil – 1 tsp
- Whole-grain bread – 2 slices
Method:
- Heat oil and sauté onion until soft
- Add tomato and cook briefly
- Add turmeric and salt
- Crack eggs into the pan and scramble
- Toast bread slices
- Spread bhurji over toast and serve
3. Chicken mayo whole-wheat wrap
Ingredients:
- Shredded cooked chicken – ½ cup
- Light mayonnaise – 1 tbsp
- Chopped lettuce – ¼ cup
- Salt and pepper – to taste
- Whole-wheat roti or tortilla – 1
Method:
- Mix chicken with mayonnaise, salt and pepper
- Place lettuce on roti or tortilla
- Add chicken mixture in the centre
- Roll tightly into a wrap
- Toast lightly if preferred
4. Sprouts peanut poha
Ingredients:
- Thick poha – 1 cup
- Mixed sprouts – ½ cup
- Roasted peanuts – 2 tbsp
- Mustard seeds – ½ tsp
- Curry leaves – few
- Chopped onion – 2 tbsp
- Turmeric – a pinch
- Lemon juice – 1 tsp
- Oil – 1 tsp
- Salt – as needed
Method:
- Rinse poha lightly and keep aside
- Heat oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves
- Sauté onion until soft
- Add sprouts and cook briefly
- Add turmeric and salt
- Mix in poha and stir well
- Add peanuts and lemon juice
- Serve immediately
5. Tofu spinach scramble
Ingredients:
- Firm tofu – 100 g (crumbled)
- Chopped spinach – ½ cup
- Garlic – 1 clove (minced)
- Black pepper – a pinch
- Salt – to taste
- Olive oil – 1 tsp
Method:
- Heat oil and sauté garlic
- Add spinach and cook until wilted
- Add crumbled tofu and mix well
- Season with salt and pepper
- Cook for 3–4 minutes
- Serve with toast or chapati
Protein keeps you fuller for longer and helps maintain steady energy through the day. A simple, protein-rich breakfast can support focus, reduce cravings, and make busy mornings easier to manage.
ALSO READ: Healthy, tasty, and low-GI: Desi breakfasts that keep your fasting sugar under 100