Happy New Year 2023: Briyani, Fondue to Rava Cake, celebrate with these scrumptious dishes

Happy New Year 2023: We eagerly look forward to New Year's Eve to present new and exciting opportunities for a great beginning and a fresh start with each passing year. The beginning of a new year is an occasion to celebrate, regardless of your objectives for the year or the kind of resolutions you intend to keep. Well, it's time to say goodbye to 2022 in the most pleasant manner possible by hosting a feast, dinner, or party.

Good music, scrumptious snacks, and drinks are essential for a successful New Year's Eve party. That means you have your work cut out for you while planning the perfect New Year party menu. Here are some ideas that will undoubtedly please your visitors' palates if you are still thinking about what to offer them on this special occasion:

1. Biryani

Without biryani, can a feast really feel complete? Rice and paneer are both made separately and cooked in a handi with dum to meld the flavours. You might substitute chicken, mutton, eggs, or paneer in its place. This dish can also be prepared using a mixture of veggies.

2. Cheese Fondue

Everyone loves this recipe since it is so simple to prepare. French bread cubes should be provided for dipping. Baby potatoes, bell peppers, and sliced apples are also great options.

3. Rava Cake

Plum cake is, of course, almost a tradition in India. So why not introduce Rava cake as a new New Year's Eve custom? Whole wheat flour, Rava (suji), and curd are used to make this quick cake. For those who are baking for the first time, it is simple to prepare.

4. Cheezy Bread Roll

The best of both worlds come together in this combo of pizza and bread roll. In keeping with the name, load the bread with cheese, herbs, vegetables, and more.

5. Vegetable Korma

The ideal main course is this restaurant-style creamy vegetable korma curry. To make this mouthwatering curry, a variety of veggies are cooked in a creamy sauce based on coconut. With naan or rice, the dish is perfect.

(With ANI input)

