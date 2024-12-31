Fond of Guavas? Know the difference between this white and red winter fruit, how to identify

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the difference between this white and red guava

Guava comes in winter and rainy season, but the guava of the winter season is very sweet and tasty. Some people are very fond of eating guava. At the same time, some people also make chutney and vegetables from this fruit. Apart from this, guava contains many types of proteins and vitamins. In such a situation, its consumption is very beneficial for health. Vitamin A present in it is good for the eyes. Along with this, it also helps in preventing stomach-related problems. Along with guava, its leaves are also beneficial. In such a situation, everyone should eat this fruit.

Nowadays, in the winter season, you must be seeing a lot of guavas in the market. Some of these guavas are red on the inside, and some are white. Do you know the difference between these two guavas? Why are they white and red? If not, then today in this article we will explain to you the difference between these two types of guavas. Apart from this, how can you identify red and white guavas? We will also tell you the method so that you are not cheated while buying.

Differences between white and red Guava

There is a lot of difference in the nutrients of red and white guava. The red color of guava is due to the presence of a pigment called lycopene. This is a type of natural color that is present in the pulp and peel of guava. On the other hand, white guava lacks a pigment called lycopene. Due to which it is white.

Difference in taste

The taste of white guava is slightly sour and sweet. Whereas red guava is mostly sweet. Along with this, red guava also has more juice.

Differences in nutrients

Red guava has a high amount of lycopene. Hence, it is rich in antioxidant properties. Its consumption is good for the skin and heart. Whereas white guava has less lycopene and a good amount of vitamin C and fiber. It keeps the digestion smooth and also boosts immunity.

Composition and method of use

There is a difference in the texture of both these guavas, from the way they are used to their texture. Red guava is a little soft, and white guava is hard. However, both of them become soft after ripening. Smoothies, juices, ice creams, etc. can be made from red guava. Whereas chutney, vegetables, chutney, and salad can be prepared from white guava

How to identify red and white guava?

Whenever we go to the market to buy guava, it appears green from the top. In such a situation, we are not able to find out whether it will be red from the inside or not, but today we are going to tell you some tricks. By which you can differentiate between white and red guava. Red guava will be light yellow and green from the top. Also, it is light in weight. On the other hand, the upper surface of white guava will be completely green, or if it is ripe, it will be completely yellow. Also, it is heavy and smooth.

