Love mutton biryani? Expert shares how to enjoy it without harming health

Many people love mutton biriyani as a festive dish because of its richness, flavour and smell. However, due to its high fat content from the meat and high carbohydrate content from the rice, it can raise concerns for some people with health issues or concerns about weight. Fortunately, you don’t need to stop eating mutton biriyani completely; with some very basic substitutions, it can be enjoyed fully without compromising one’s health.

Why biryani can be hard on the body

According to American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam, mutton is a great source of high-quality protein, but it also contains high amounts of saturated fat, while the biryani rice is a fast-digesting carbohydrate. When you have large servings of both at once, your body faces:

A heavy calorie load

A quick spike in blood sugar

Your stomach doesn’t see 'biryani', it just sees a large amount of fat and carbs it needs to break down. This can slow digestion and put extra pressure on your pancreas to control the glucose surge.

For people with conditions like diabetes, fatty liver or high cholesterol, this may lead to:

A sharp rise in post-meal blood sugar

Increased inflammation

Feeling tired and sluggish for hours afterwards

Smart ways to still enjoy the dish

According to Dr Manickam, moderation and smart food pairing are more impactful than avoiding certain foods altogether. To help your body adjust to a biryani meal:

Control portion size: Opt for smaller portions rather than heaping platters.

Increase lean protein: Add lean meats such as grilled chicken or boiled eggs as a way to help balance out the carbohydrate load of biryani.

Boost fibre with veggies: Adding a cup of non-starchy vegetables or salad can provide an excellent source of fibre, which helps support healthy digestion.

Dig in earlier in the day: Ideally, you would eat biryani earlier in your eating schedule (before dinner), allowing your body enough time to digest the meal properly.

