Eat like an Italian: Simple recipe for healthy pasta at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Pasta is a popular recipe from Italy, which is loved by all foodies across the globe.

Originating from Italy, pasta is a popular recipe which is loved by all foodies across the globe. This Italian dish is infused with mouth-watering flavours and can be made with the most basic ingredients available in every household. The aroma and the lingering flavours of vegetables tossed with perfectly cooked pasta cause an explosion of zesty flavours in the mouth.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or eat healthily, pasta tends to be seen as off-limits. But you don’t have to ban pasta or even regulate it to cheat meal status. In fact, eating pasta is associated with a reduced likelihood of obesity. The main key is to choose the most wholesome ingredients and employing a few of the following tricks can help you lower calories and fat without losing any of the flavour.

Enjoy a heart-healthy dinner with this delicious pasta recipe:

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara:

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.

Image Source : FREEPIKPea & Spinach Carbonara

Ingredients

1. 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2. ½ cup panko breadcrumbs, preferably whole-wheat

3. 1 small clove of garlic, minced

4. 8 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided

5. 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

6. 3 large egg yolks

7. 1 large egg

8. ½ teaspoon ground pepper

9. ¼ teaspoon salt

10. 1 (9-ounce) package of fresh tagliatelle or linguine

11. 8 cups baby spinach

12. 1 cup of peas (fresh or frozen)

Directions to make pasta:

1. Put 10 cups of water in a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat.

2. Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add breadcrumbs and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in 2 tablespoons Parmesan and parsley. Set aside.

3. Whisk the remaining 6 tablespoons of Parmesan, egg yolks, egg, pepper and salt in a medium bowl.

4. Cook pasta in boiling water, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Add spinach and peas and cook until the pasta is tender, about 1 minute more. Reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Drain and place in a large bowl.

5. Slowly whisk the reserved cooking water into the egg mixture. Gradually add the mixture to the pasta, tossing with tongs to combine. Serve topped with the reserved breadcrumb mixture.

Read More Lifestyle News