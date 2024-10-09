Cupcake in just 5 minutes? Try THIS delicious recipe without eggs and oil to satisfy your sweet tooth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Try this delicious cupcake recipe at home.

If you want to eat something sweet, you can quickly make chocolate cupcakes at home. Cupcakes are ready in just 5 minutes. Children love to eat cupcakes. Now whenever your child insists on eating cake, you can make cupcakes and feed them. Today we are telling you how to make cupcakes without eggs. There will be no need for ghee or oil in this. You can make cupcakes with the help of just butter and some other things. Let us know the recipe for cupcakes in 5 minutes.

Ingredients for the cupcakes:

4 spoons of flour

3 spoons of powdered sugar

1 spoon of cocoa powder

¼ spoon of baking powder

2 pinches of baking soda

1 spoon of butter

condensed milk to mix the batter

Cupcake Recipe:

First step: If you want to make a cupcake, first of all, put flour in a bowl. Add powdered sugar, cocoa powder and butter in it. Now add baking powder and soda to it and mix it well. Now add milk mix all the things and prepare a smooth batter. Pour this batter inside the cup or in whichever shape you want to make the cake.

Second step: Now put the cupcake in the microwave and initially run it on normal mode for 2 minutes. Now check once whether the cake is cooked or not. For this, insert a toothpick in the cake and if the cake comes out without sticking to it, then understand that the cake is cooked.

Third step: If the cake is not cooked properly then cook it for 2 more minutes. The soft and super tasty cupcake is ready. You can decorate it by applying chocolate syrup or melted chocolate. Children will like this cake very much. You can prepare it quickly.

