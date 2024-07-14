Craving for sweets post-lunch? Try these 5 instant microwave dessert recipes at home

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try these 5 instant microwave dessert recipes at home

Are you someone who often finds themselves craving something sweet after a hearty lunch? Instead of reaching for store-bought treats, why not satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade microwave desserts? Quick, easy, and oh-so-delicious, these recipes are perfect for those moments when you need a little pick-me-up without spending hours in the kitchen. Here are five delightful microwave dessert recipes that you can whip up in minutes:

1. Mug Brownie

Ingredients:

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

A pinch of salt

Optional: chocolate chips or nuts for topping

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe mug, mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, and salt.

Add milk and vegetable oil, and stir until smooth.

Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes (microwave times may vary), until the brownie rises and sets.

Let it cool for a minute, then top with chocolate chips or nuts if desired. Enjoy your warm, gooey mug brownie!

2. Microwave Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

1 apple, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp rolled oats

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp flour

1 tbsp butter, softened

A pinch of cinnamon

Instructions:

Place apple slices in a microwave-safe bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix oats, brown sugar, flour, butter, and cinnamon until crumbly.

Sprinkle the oat mixture over the apples.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, until the apples are tender and the topping is crisp.

Let it cool slightly before serving. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat!

3. Microwave Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ingredients:

1 tbsp butter, softened

1 tbsp granulated sugar

1 tbsp brown sugar

1/8 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tbsp chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a small microwave-safe bowl, cream together butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and salt.

Stir in flour until combined, then fold in chocolate chips.

Press the dough into a cookie shape in the bowl.

Microwave on high for 45-60 seconds, until the cookie puffs up and looks set.

Let it cool slightly before indulging in your warm, single-serving cookie!

4. Microwave Lemon Mug Cake

Ingredients:

4 tbsp all-purpose flour

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1/4 tsp baking powder

3 tbsp milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Zest of half a lemon

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe mug, whisk together flour, sugar, and baking powder.

Add milk, vegetable oil, lemon juice, and lemon zest, and mix until smooth.

Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, until the cake rises and sets.

Let it cool for a minute, then dust it with powdered sugar or drizzle with a lemon glaze if desired. Enjoy your tangy lemon mug cake!

5. Microwave Rice Krispie Treat

Ingredients:

1 cup mini marshmallows

1 tbsp butter

1 cup Rice Krispies cereal

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave marshmallows and butter on high for 30 seconds, until melted.

Stir in Rice Krispies cereal until evenly coated.

Press the mixture into a greased microwave-safe dish or mold.

Microwave on high for 1 minute, until the mixture is puffed and set.

Let it cool before cutting into squares. Enjoy your gooey, crispy microwave Rice Krispie treat!

These microwave dessert recipes are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings quickly and easily. Experiment with different flavors and toppings to create your own delicious variations.

