Consuming jaggery with black pepper will give you these amazing health benefits, know how to use it

During the rainy season, people fall prey to seasonal diseases. Especially, in this season, people's immunity weakens rapidly, due to which people start falling prey to viral fever and diseases like cold and cough. In such a situation, to avoid these problems, consume black pepper and jaggery together. Jaggery and black pepper have a hot nature. By consuming them together, you can avoid many serious health issues. So, let's know what is the benefit of eating jaggery and black pepper together.

Consuming jaggery and black pepper together will give these benefits:

Beneficial in cold and cough: Consuming black pepper and jaggery together relieves the problem of cold and cough. Mix a piece of jaggery and a pinch of black pepper in 1 glass of hot water and consume it. This will give you relief from cold and cough in a few days.

Provides relief from sore throat: The combination of jaggery and black pepper provides relief from sore throat and stiffness. To get relief from a sore throat, mix 50 grams of jaggery powder and 20 grams of black pepper powder thoroughly. Take half a teaspoon of this powder with warm water, this will give you relief.

Relieves joint pain: The high amount of calcium and phosphorus present in jaggery is beneficial in relieving joint pain. But if you consume jaggery and black pepper together, you will get quick benefits. Black pepper has both pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties. Also, the element called piperine present in it is very effective for arthritis patients.

Improves digestion: Consuming jaggery and black pepper improves the digestive process. If your digestion is not good then start using jaggery and black pepper in your diet. Its consumption also increases the level of hydrochloric acid. The combination of jaggery and black pepper helps in controlling problems like stomach pain, and constipation.

Relieve stress: The mixture of jaggery and black pepper is a great remedy for stress and depression. Piperine present in black pepper increases serotonin which helps in improving your mood. Also, the pain-relieving properties present in it reduce pain in the hands and feet.

Reduce period cramps: The problem of cramps and gas during periods can be overcome by consuming black pepper and jaggery. For this, you can make a tea of ​​jaggery and black pepper and drink it. You will get a lot of benefits from this.

