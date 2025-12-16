Mattancherry plum cake and Goan baath cake recipes: India’s traditional Christmas cakes Christmas baking in coastal India is slow and storied. From Kerala’s dark plum cake to Goa’s soft baath cake, these festive recipes are rich in tradition and flavour.

New Delhi:

Christmas in India tastes different depending on where you are, and that’s the joy of it. Along the country’s western coast, festive baking leans heavily on tradition, slow methods and flavours shaped by history, trade and community kitchens. These aren’t quick desserts; they’re cakes with stories.

From Kerala’s spice-rich Mattancherry plum cake, born in port towns and perfected over generations, to Goa’s comforting baath cake, made with semolina and coconut, these Christmas recipes are about patience, warmth and sharing. Here’s how to make both at home, the traditional way.

Kerala’s Mattancherry plum cake: The dark, spiced Christmas classic

Often made weeks ahead of Christmas, Mattancherry plum cake is known for its deep colour, rich fruit base and unmistakable aroma of spice and caramel.

Ingredients

250 g mixed dry fruits (raisins, black currants, chopped dates, cashews)

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup water

200 g butter

¾ cup powdered sugar

4 eggs

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp mixed spice powder (clove, cinnamon, nutmeg)

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp caramel syrup (optional, for colour)

A pinch of salt

Method

Soak dry fruits overnight in warm water or juice.

Prepare caramel by heating sugar until dark brown; carefully add water and cool.

Cream butter and powdered sugar until light. Add eggs one at a time, mixing well.

Fold in flour, baking powder, spices and salt. Add soaked fruits, caramel and vanilla.

Bake at 160°C for 60–70 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Cool completely before slicing.

Why it’s special

This cake has no added chocolate, its colour and depth come from caramel and spices, making it intensely flavourful without being overly sweet.

Goan baath cake: The soft semolina-coconut Christmas favourite

Baath cake is lighter than plum cake but no less festive. Made with semolina and fresh coconut, it’s moist, gently sweet and perfect with afternoon tea.

Ingredients

1 cup semolina (rava)

1 cup freshly grated coconut

¾ cup sugar

½ cup milk

3 eggs

½ cup melted butter

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Method

Mix semolina, coconut, sugar and milk. Let it rest for 1 hour.

Add eggs, melted butter, baking powder, cardamom and salt. Mix gently.

Pour into a greased tin and bake at 170°C for 40–45 minutes until golden on top.

Cool slightly before slicing.

Why it’s special

Baath cake is rustic and unfussy, a reminder that Christmas baking doesn’t always need heavy fruits or long prep to feel celebratory.

Why these cakes still define Christmas in coastal India

Both Mattancherry plum cake and baath cake reflect the rhythm of Christmas in Kerala and Goa, slow baking, shared kitchens, and recipes passed down quietly. They’re less about decoration, more about depth, and best enjoyed with family, stories and a second slice you pretend you won’t take.