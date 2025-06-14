Avoid consuming these food items with jamun, know side effects Be cautious with jamun! Know which food items to avoid consuming with jamun to prevent adverse side effects. Learn how to enjoy jamun safely and healthily.

New Delhi:

Who doesn't like to eat sweet and sour berries in summer? They are not only tasty but also beneficial for health. It contains a low amount of natural sugar, so it is also an excellent fruit for diabetics. Consuming berries detoxifies the liver and also removes toxins from the body. Including berries in the diet also boosts skin health. It contains antioxidants that help boost collagen in the skin. It is also a great option for weight loss. Its consumption reduces calorie intake and reduces weight. It is consumed as a snack, mixed in yoghurt or to make smoothies. But it cannot be consumed with everything. Consuming it with some specific food items can harm health. Here's what to avoid pairing with jamun.

1. Jamun and Milk

Some people mix jamun with milk and drink it as a shake. But this combination can also be harmful for health. Drinking milk with jamun or after eating it should be avoided. Because this combination puts pressure on the digestive system, and the digestion process slows down. Due to this, you may have problems like gas, indigestion and stomach aches.

2. Jamun and Pickle

Any kind of pickle should not be consumed with jamun. But eating pickle with jamun can be quite harmful. This can lead to many health problems, like an increase in stomach acid, and you may experience vomiting, dizziness and stomach problems. So if you are consuming jamun, do not eat pickles for an hour after eating it.

3. Jamun and Turmeric

After eating berries, keep away from everything that contains turmeric. Do not eat anything in which turmeric has been used for at least one hour. These two are a bad combination for the body. Eating them together can cause stomach pain and a burning sensation. It can also cause constipation and acidity.

4. Jamun and Water

Some people drink water after eating berries. But doing this can be very harmful for health. This can cause problems like diarrhoea or indigestion. Therefore, one should not drink water for about 30 to 40 minutes after eating berries.

Consuming some things with jamun can be harmful. According to Ayurvedic experts, it is important to avoid some things while eating jamun. Do not consume it with milk, curd, pickle, turmeric or water. Also, keep away from these things for about an hour after eating jamun. General information has been given to you in the article. Contact an expert to know more on this subject. If you are taking any medicine daily, then definitely consult an expert before including jamun in your daily diet.

