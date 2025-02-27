Apple Murabba: This delicious sweet dish is a boon for summer days, know easy recipe Eating one murabba every day during summer will give you many health benefits. You can easily prepare this murabba at home. To prepare this, we have brought you an easy recipe for apple murabba.

Regular consumption of apples keeps your body healthy and provides nutrients to your body. Eating apples in summer proves to be even more beneficial. It keeps your stomach cool and also keeps the digestive system healthy. To include apples in your diet during summer, you can also make its murabba. Apart from being healthy, this murabba will also be delicious. Eating one murabba daily during summer will give you many health benefits. You can easily prepare this murabba at home. For this, we have brought you an easy recipe for apple murabba.

Ingredients:

1 kg of apples

1 kg sugar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon cardamom powder

Method

To make jam, first wash the apples and remove the peel. You can use a peeler to remove the peel, this will remove the peel of the apple easily.

Now put water in a big vessel and put it on the flame. When the water is hot, put the peeled apples in it. After this, cook it until the apple becomes slightly soft. It takes 10 to 15 minutes for the apple to become soft. When the apple becomes soft, turn off the flame and separate the apple from the water.

Now put the water in which the apples were boiled on the flame again. Add sugar to it and cook. When it thickens a little, turn off the flame. To check the syrup, put it between your fingers. If the syrup forms a string, then your syrup is ready.

Now put the boiled apples in the prepared syrup. Soak the apples in the syrup for 2 days. The delicious apple jam is ready. After 2 days, take it out of the syrup and eat it.

ALSO READ: Beetroot Jam Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make this delicious jam for your children at home