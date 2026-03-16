No LPG cooking: Andhra Pradesh's Pachi Pulusu is the perfect summer comfort dish

New Delhi:

When the summer heat peaks, spending long hours in the kitchen is the last thing most people want. Across many Indian homes, this is the season when quick, refreshing dishes take centre stage, especially those that don’t require much cooking.

One such preparation from Andhra Pradesh is Pachi Pulusu, a tangy, light dish that relies more on fresh ingredients than on elaborate cooking. Recently, food blogger and influencer Uma Raghuraman shared a reel showing how she prepares the dish at home, and the entire process takes only a few minutes. The appeal of Pachi Pulusu lies in its simplicity. Instead of simmering on the stove, most of the flavour develops from tamarind, onions and herbs that are mixed together to create a refreshing broth-like preparation often served with rice.

What you’ll need for Pachi Pulusu

The ingredients are basic pantry staples commonly found in many Indian kitchens:

1 large onion, finely chopped

Tamarind pulp or tamarind juice diluted with water

2–3 dry red chillies

Salt, to taste

A small piece of jaggery

Fresh coriander leaves

Curry leaves

For the tempering:

A little oil

Mustard seeds

A few curry leaves

How the Pachi Pulusu comes together

Begin by lightly roasting dry red chillies in a heated ladle. This quick step adds a subtle smoky flavour to the dish.

The roasted chillies are then transferred to a bowl along with chopped onions and salt. After mixing the ingredients, she allows the mixture to sit for a few minutes.

Next comes a step that many traditional home cooks swear by: Gently crushing the onions with your hands. This releases the natural juices of the onions, which helps build the base flavour of the pulusu.

Diluted tamarind juice is then poured into the bowl. To balance the tanginess, a small piece of jaggery is added along with chopped coriander and curry leaves.

Finally, a quick tempering is prepared with mustard seeds and curry leaves in hot oil. Once poured over the mixture, it ties all the flavours together.

And just like that, the dish is ready.

Uma finishes the reel by pouring the pulusu over a bowl of steamed rice, the way it is commonly eaten in many Andhra households.

Also read: 6 vegetarian dishes you can make without LPG gas