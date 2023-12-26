Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 foods that are claimed to be healthier (but are not)

In the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, many individuals turn to specific foods that are often touted as nutritious and beneficial. However, not all foods labelled as "healthy" live up to their reputation. In this article, we will explore seven commonly perceived healthy foods that may not be as good for you as they seem.

Granola bars:

Granola bars often market themselves as a quick and healthy snack. While they may contain whole grains and nuts, many commercial options are high in added sugars and unhealthy fats. Checking the ingredient list and nutritional content is crucial to ensure you're not consuming more sugar and calories than anticipated.

Flavoured yoghurt:

Flavoured yoghurt might seem like a convenient way to get probiotics and calcium, but many varieties are loaded with added sugars and artificial flavours. Opting for plain, unsweetened yoghurt and adding fresh fruits or a drizzle of honey can be a healthier alternative.

Fruit juices:

Despite their association with fruit, many commercial fruit juices lack the fibre present in whole fruits and are often packed with added sugars. Consuming whole fruits is a healthier option, providing essential fibre and nutrients.

Peanut Butter:

While peanut butter can be a nutritious source of healthy fats and protein, not all peanut butter are created equal. Some commercial varieties may contain added sugars, hydrogenated oils, and excessive salt. Opting for natural peanut butter with minimal ingredients, including just peanuts and salt, ensures a healthier choice without unnecessary additives.

Diet soda:

Diet sodas are often promoted as a healthier alternative to regular sodas due to their lack of sugar and calories. However, the artificial sweeteners in diet sodas may have potential health risks, including impacting gut bacteria and metabolic processes. Water or herbal teas are preferable choices for hydration.

Veggie chips:

While veggie chips may sound like a healthier alternative to traditional potato chips, the reality is that they often undergo extensive processing, leading to a loss of nutrients. Additionally, the cooking methods and added seasonings can contribute to high sodium content.

Digestive biscuits:

Often considered a ‘healthier’ snack option due to the word ‘digestive’ in the name, these biscuits can be deceiving. While some varieties may contain whole wheat or oat flour, many still include refined flour and added sugars. It's essential to check ingredient lists for whole grains and minimal added sugars.

