5 protein-packed chilla recipes to start your day right

Starting your day with a protein-packed breakfast can make a significant difference in your energy levels and overall well-being. Chillas, a type of savoury pancake popular in Indian cuisine, are an excellent option for a nutritious morning meal. Here are five delicious chilla recipes that are not only high in protein but also easy to prepare and incredibly tasty.

Moong Dal Chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), soaked for 2-3 hours

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

Drain the soaked moong dal and blend it into a smooth batter with a little water. Add green chilli, ginger, onion, tomato, cilantro, and salt to the batter. Mix well. Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with chutney or yoghurt.

Besan (Chickpea Flour) Chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp cumin seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

Water as needed

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine besan, onion, tomato, green chilli, cilantro, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper. Gradually add water to form a smooth, pourable batter. Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.

Oats and Spinach Chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup oats, powdered

1/2 cup spinach, finely chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Water as needed

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine powdered oats, spinach, onion, tomato, green chilli, salt, and pepper. Gradually add water to form a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with yoghurt or chutney.

Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Water as needed

Oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine besan, grated paneer, onion, tomato, green chili, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Gradually add water to form a smooth batter. Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle. Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with mint chutney or yoghurt.

Quinoa Chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup besan (chickpea flour)

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 small tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Water as needed

Oil for cooking

Instructions: