5 protein-packed chilla recipes to start your day right

Starting your day with a protein-packed breakfast can make a significant difference in your energy levels and overall well-being. Chillas, a type of savoury pancake popular in Indian cuisine, are an excellent option for a nutritious morning meal. Here are five delicious chilla recipes that are not only high in protein but also easy to prepare and incredibly tasty.
Moong Dal Chilla
Ingredients:
- 1 cup yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), soaked for 2-3 hours
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1-inch piece of ginger, grated
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
- Salt to taste
- Oil for cooking
Instructions:
- Drain the soaked moong dal and blend it into a smooth batter with a little water.
- Add green chilli, ginger, onion, tomato, cilantro, and salt to the batter. Mix well.
- Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.
- Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with chutney or yoghurt.
Besan (Chickpea Flour) Chilla
Ingredients:
- 1 cup besan (chickpea flour)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Water as needed
- Oil for cooking
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine besan, onion, tomato, green chilli, cilantro, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper.
- Gradually add water to form a smooth, pourable batter.
- Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.
- Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with ketchup or green chutney.
Oats and Spinach Chilla
Ingredients:
- 1 cup oats, powdered
- 1/2 cup spinach, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Water as needed
- Oil for cooking
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine powdered oats, spinach, onion, tomato, green chilli, salt, and pepper.
- Gradually add water to form a smooth batter.
- Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.
- Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with yoghurt or chutney.
Paneer (Cottage Cheese) Chilla
Ingredients:
- 1 cup besan (chickpea flour)
- 1/2 cup grated paneer (cottage cheese)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Water as needed
- Oil for cooking
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine besan, grated paneer, onion, tomato, green chili, cilantro, salt, and pepper.
- Gradually add water to form a smooth batter.
- Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.
- Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with mint chutney or yoghurt.
Quinoa Chilla
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- 1/2 cup besan (chickpea flour)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 small tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chilli, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Water as needed
- Oil for cooking
Instructions:
- In a mixing bowl, combine cooked quinoa, besan, onion, tomato, green chilli, cilantro, salt, and pepper.
- Gradually add water to form a smooth batter.
- Heat a non-stick pan and drizzle a little oil.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it into a thin circle.
- Cook on medium heat until the edges start to lift and the bottom is golden brown.
- Flip and cook the other side until done. Serve hot with a side of yoghurt or a tangy chutney.