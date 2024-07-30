Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 ideal post-workout recipes to enjoy this monsoon season

As the monsoon season rolls in, it's the perfect time to cosy up with some nourishing meals that not only aid in recovery but also warm you up on those rainy days. After a workout, your body needs a combination of protein, carbs, and healthy fats to repair muscles and replenish energy. Here are five ideal post-workout recipes that are both delicious and perfect for the monsoon season.

Spicy Lentil Soup

Image Source : SOCIALSpicy Lentil Soup

A hearty lentil soup is a fantastic way to refuel after a workout. Lentils are rich in protein and fibre, which help with muscle recovery and keep you feeling full. To make a spicy lentil soup:

Ingredients:

1 cup dried lentils

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 can diced tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp chilli powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the lentils under cold water and set aside. In a large pot, sauté the onion, garlic, carrot, and celery until softened. Add the cumin, paprika, and chilli powder, and cook for another minute. Stir in the lentils, diced tomatoes, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

Chicken and Quinoa Salad

Image Source : SOCIALChicken and Quinoa Salad

Packed with protein and quinoa's complete amino acids, this salad is both filling and refreshing. It’s a great way to enjoy a nutrient-dense meal while still keeping things light.

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup cooked, shredded chicken breast

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cucumber, diced

1/4 red onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup feta cheese

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, chicken, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and feta cheese. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Banana and Nut Butter Smoothie

Image Source : SOCIALBanana and Nut Butter Smoothie

Smoothies are a quick and easy option for post-workout recovery. This banana and nut butter smoothie is loaded with potassium, protein, and healthy fats.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp almond or peanut butter

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 tbsp honey (optional)

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

Image Source : SOCIALSweet Potato and Black Bean Tacos

These tacos are rich in vitamins, minerals, and protein. Sweet potatoes offer a great source of carbs, while black beans provide protein and fibre.

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Small corn tortillas

Fresh cilantro, lime wedges, and avocado for topping

Instructions:

Toss the sweet potato with olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper. Roast in a preheated oven at 400°F (200°C) for 25-30 minutes, or until tender. Warm the tortillas in a dry skillet. Fill each tortilla with roasted sweet potato, black beans, and desired toppings. Serve with fresh cilantro, lime wedges, and avocado.

Oatmeal with Berries and Nuts

Image Source : SOCIALOatmeal with Berries and Nuts

A warm bowl of oatmeal is perfect for a rainy day and is an excellent choice for post-workout recovery. Top it with berries and nuts for added nutrients and flavour.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups milk (dairy or plant-based)

1/2 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

2 tbsp chopped nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts)

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

A pinch of cinnamon

Instructions: